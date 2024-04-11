When Xi Jinping sends his message thanks to a former Taiwanese president

Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Wednesday in Beijing with the former Taiwanese president considered pro-China, Ma Ying-jeou. China wants to show that it is open to dialogue, but only on its own terms, with the sovereign island it wants to conquer.

The official room chosen for the meeting was intended to be solemn. The usual smiles and politeness were intended to demonstrate brotherhood and reciprocal trust.

Only around ten hand-picked Chinese and Taiwanese media had access to this meeting, broadcast live on Chinese television at the end of the afternoon.

Warm handshake, exchange of pleasant words on trade in the Tawan Strait and against the independence of Tawan. Everything was in place for Chinese President Xi Jinping to hammer home his message again.

The compatriots on both sides of the Tawan Strait are Chinese. There's no problem we can't solve, no problem we can't discuss he said.

No force can separate us. External interference cannot prevent the historic union of the family and the country. A quote from Xi Jinping, President of China

If the scene was perfect for Beijing, the media attention and impact of the meeting between the Chinese president and Ma Ying-jeou, the former Taiwanese president (from the pro-Chinese Kuomintang party) from 2008 to 2016, was infinitely less important than during their first summit , Singapore, in 2015.

For Xi Jinping, this is an attempt to use the Kuomintang (KMT) by presenting it as capable of easing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. But I think that for many citizens, given that the KMT bypasses the elected government in Taiwan to negotiate directly with China, this could actually lead to negative reactions says the co-founder of the magazine New bloom, Brian Hioe.

Since the departure of Ma Ying-jeou from the presidency in 2016, China has cut off all dialogue with the government of Tsai Ing-wen, from the Progressive Democratic Party (DPP), perceived as independent by Beijing.

The swearing-in of new President Lai Ching-te on May 20, also from PDP will only reinforce this distance and the absence of dialogue.

Open in full screen mode Lai Ching-te, president-elect of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), greets his supporters during a rally in January 2024 in Taipei. (Archive photo) Photo: Getty Images / Annabelle Chih

Su Chi, former Taiwanese minister of KMT pro-China, coined the term controversial following an informal government meeting of 1992″,”text”:”1992 Consensus”}}”>1992 consensus affirming that the mainland and Tawan belong to one China.

He believes that China is now only looking to the United States to ease tensions.

Beijing has been repeating for months that the elected president of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, is a dangerous separatist, a rhetoric echoed by the Kuomintang Taiwan.

Xi still hopes for dialogue between the United States and China. If China exhausts its hopes of dialogue, then we will face military conquest Su Chi pointed out during a mid-week conference to journalists from the Tawan Foreign Correspondents' Club.

Xi will not wait forever to resolve the Sino-Taiwan problem. In Beijing's eyes, President-elect Lai is worse than Tsai Ing-wen. He should be careful with his words, otherwise he will speak of disaster for us all. A quote from Su Chi, former Taiwanese Kuomintang minister

A meeting source of ridicule

Former President Ma Ying-jeou, for his part, seems on a mission to restore his image. His meeting with Xi Jinping concluded a turn of peace 10 days in China where he celebrated every day the common roots between the continent and Taiwan.

On social media, many Taiwanese made fun of this trip in which Ma Ying-jeou was seen crying with joy almost every day.

The former Taiwanese president is not his first outing creating a stir on the sovereign island this year. In January, a few days before the presidential elections, he gave an interview to the German media German wave in which he asserted that Tawan had no choice but to trust Xi Jinping .

The statement raised an outcry in Taiwan, where 63% of the population considers themselves primarily Taiwanese and where identification with Chinese identity is decreasing, especially for the younger generations.

Ma was not invited to the final election rally KMT just before the vote because of this interview. The party knew they had to immediately limit the damage. This is why his invitation was canceled. It is therefore interesting this time to see them act in synchronization underlines Brian Hioe.

The president of KMT stressed that they were aware of the meeting, that it was in coordination with them, and that in June they would send the party's vice president to the Straits Forum with China, continuing this model of dialogue. A quote from Brian Hioe, co-founder of the magazine New bloom

Xi Jinping's meeting with the former Taiwanese president was presented as proof that Beijing has many Taiwanese allies.

Open in full screen mode China has deployed a large number of ships around Tawan. Here, a patrol ship in the strait separating Beijing from Taipei. Photo: Reuters / Maritime Safety Administration

This mini-summit took place as Chinese military intimidation in the Tawan Strait continues. Chinese planes, ships and drones have been passing through the Tawan mandatory identification zone every day for years.

In February, Chinese ships patrolled the waters near Taiwan's Kinmen archipelago. Beijing said it was reacting forcefully, because Chinese fishermen who illegally entered Taiwanese territory drowned after being chased by the Taiwanese coast guard.