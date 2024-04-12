Here are the main foreign news at 5 p.m.





FGN13: CHINA-INDIA-MODI-REAX* 'Strong and stable ties' serve common interests: China reacts to PM Modi's border boundary comments. Beijing: China said on Thursday that “strong and stable ties” served the common interests of China and India. reacted to Prime Minister Narendra Modis remarks that for New Delhi, ties with Beijing are important and the protracted border situation needs to be addressed urgently.

FGN1: ISRAEL-INDIA-WORKERS6,000 Indian workers to be brought to Israel in April-MayJerusalem: More than 6,000 Indian workers will arrive in Israel in April and May to help the country's construction sector deal with a labor shortage work following the outbreak of the health crisis. Israel-Hamas conflict.

FGN9: PAK-POLITICS-IMRANCurrent developments in Pakistan could lead to another tragedy in Dhaka, warns ex-PM Imran KhanIslamabad: Jailed former PM Imran Khan has drawn parallels between the current political developments in Pakistan and the circumstances leading to the Dhaka tragedy in 1971, warning that the current situation in the cash-strapped country could lead to economic collapse.

FGN2: US-ELECTIONS-THANEDARShri Thanedar raises $5 million for his re-election campaignWashington: Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar raised $5 million and secured more than 15 endorsements from influential elected officials and organizations, consolidating his position as a formidable candidate in the elections. upcoming elections.

FGN12: UK-INDIANS-ARREST12 Indians arrested in UK visa raids at bedding and pastry factoriesLondon: Eleven men and one woman, all believed to be Indian nationals, were arrested by immigration authorities British in a series of raids on suspicion of violating their visa conditions and illegally working in a bedding and cake factory.

FGN27: PAK-IMRAN-BUSHRAIImran Khan's wife meets him at Adiala jail on EidIslamabad: Imran Khan may meet his wife Bushra Bibi at Adiala jail on Eid-ul Fitr after a Pakistani court allowed him to meet the former prime minister in prison, a media report said on Thursday.*

