Donald Trump Jr. to campaign with Gianforte and Zinke in Missoula • Daily Montanan





Donald Trump Jr. will appear alongside Governor Greg Gianforte and U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke for a campaign and fundraising event on Sunday, April 28 at the University of Montana.

The event at the University Center Ballroom will be hosted by the Montana Association of Conservatives as a fundraiser for its political action committee, Mac-Pac, according to a website where people can register to attend. A spokesperson for the group confirmed the event Thursday afternoon.

Tickets will cost $75 per person for those who wish to attend, according to the registration and donation form. Only ticketed people whose names are on the list will be allowed entry, and children under 16 will not be allowed. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the program will begin at 2 p.m.

Along with Republicans Trump Jr., Gianforte and Zinke, the other guest speaker will be Alex Bruesewitz, a Republican consultant and author.

The event site also lists larger donation opportunities for candidates and small businesses, which include tickets and advertising at various locations at different rates. A $4,000 donation would include a large advertisement, an on-screen ad and a podium mention.

Mac-Pac registered with the Federal Election Commission in March and presents itself as a hybrid PAC based in Montana, with no current ties to other organizations.

“Joe Biden and the left have failed Americans and Montanans. Their policies have only encouraged open borders, rising crime and historic inflation,” Gianforte said in a statement. “I’m proud to stand with Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Zinke as we work together to get our country back on track.”

Both Gianforte and Zinke supported former President Donald Trump in this year's election, and Trump Jr. often campaigns on his behalf to curry favor with local and state candidates loyal to his father.

Gianforte has a primary challenger this year in Lakeside Republican Rep. Tanner Smith, while Pastor Mary Todd, who ran against Zinke in 2022, is running again this year in the 1st Congressional District Republican primary.

