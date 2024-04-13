Boris Johnson criticizes US for choosing older presidential candidates, but praises octogenarian Fizz and Spunk

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson joked that while the United States is not the oldest democracy, it certainly offers the oldest presidential candidates – praising the country for its appropriate reverence for the elderly in choosing octogenarians so full of bubbly and of courage to lead the White House.

Johnson was speaking to a crowd at Georgetown University's Institute of Politics and Public Service when an attendee suggested to him that the United States is touted as the world's oldest and largest democracy. It was a statement that Johnson not only could not resist correcting, but one that led to a series of reflections, including that he had given up his own American citizenship because it was very expensive.

Johnson: By the way, I was American. It was a very, very costly decision that I made to be born in New York, as I was. I wanted to be close to my mother at that time. And I finally had to give up my US citizenship because you guys are so ruthless in your pursuit of taxes. Yeah, I mean, you're all going to be… in Georgetown, you're going to run the greatest country in the world, the greatest economy in the world in the future, and you're going to take over a huge amount of taxes, but you levy it on anyone born in America as well, and I just couldn't handle it. But I want you to know that I am a huge fan of this country. I don't think you are the oldest democracy in the world. I think that's not entirely accurate. I mean, I don't know what you taught them, but it doesn't seem like it. I mean, I think Iceland claims that. It is sometimes claimed that [in the UK]. You certainly have the oldest presidential candidates right now. Which is a good thing. I mean, congratulations. I like the cream of this. This is a good thing. This is a good thing. It’s actually a wonderful thing. All you young boosters, I don't want you. You should have proper reverence for the elderly in this society. And it's a wonderful thing that people in their eighth or ninth decade or whatever they are, are as full of sparkle and spunk as your presidential candidates. It's a wonderful thing.

See it in full above.

