PM Modi's world tense after Iran launches missile and drone attack on Israel | Latest news India





News on the Iran-Israel conflict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the need for a stable majority government is growing at a time when the world is going through a period of uncertainty. Prime Minister Modi's statement, while releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party's election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi, comes on a day when Iran's proxies and allies have carried out coordinated attacks on Israeli positions . Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the release of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the party headquarters in New Delhi on April 14. (AFP) The Iranian attack, which comes less than two weeks after a suspected Israeli strike in Syria that killed two Iranian generals in an Iranian consular building, marks the first time Iran has launched a direct military attack against Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the end of last year. 1979 Islamic Revolution in the country. Unlock exclusive access to India's general election story, only on the HT app. Download now! Without referring to any country, Modi said, “The cloud of uncertainty hangs over the world today. There is a war situation. The world is tense. In these times of crisis, the safety of Indians living in these regions is our priority. When such tensions prevail across the world, it becomes all the more necessary to have a strong and stable government with a full majority – such a government which makes the country economically prosperous, which takes the country rapidly towards 'Viksit Bharat » and the BJP is determined for this. The BJP manifesto gives a guarantee for such a government for once. See the video: The Israeli military said on Sunday that Iran's unprecedented nighttime attack had been “foiled”, with hundreds of missiles and drones intercepted with the help of the United States and its allies. The attack that began Saturday night marks a major escalation in the long-running secret war between the regional enemies, and comes against the backdrop of the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Modi was one of the first world leaders to condemn the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel and also expressed strong support for the country. As the ensuing war dragged on for months, India appeared to recalibrate its approach keeping in mind its historical stance on Palestine and the two-state solution, as well as its other relationships in the Middle East. India seriously concerned about hostilities between Israel and Iran India on Sunday expressed serious concern over the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran and called for an immediate de-escalation of the situation. “We are seriously concerned about the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens peace and security in the region,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. “We call for immediate de-escalation, restraint, a withdrawal from violence and a return to the path of diplomacy,” the statement added. The MEA also said that India is closely monitoring the developments. “Our embassies in the region are in close contact with the Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region,” he added. (With contribution from agencies)

