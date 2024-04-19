Imran Khan alleges direct involvement of Pakistan army chief in his wife's imprisonment





Published: April 18, 2024 at 4:50 PM IST

By video office

In Pakistan, a complex relationship exists between the government and the military, which has shaped the country's political landscape for decades.

The power struggle between the civilian government and the military is a defining element of Pakistan's political history.

And in a new development, Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf founder, currently in prison, Imran Khan, has claimed that army chief General Asim Munir was directly responsible for the imprisonment of his wife Bushra Bibi.

Let's talk about Bushra first, she was convicted in a corruption case as well as an illegal marriage case with Mr. Khan and she is currently detained at their Bani Gala residence in Islamabad.

According to a lengthy post uploaded on Khan's official X account, General Asim Munir was directly involved in my wife's punishment. If anything happens to my wife, I will not leave Asim Munir, I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will denounce his unconstitutional and illegal actions.

He also said that there is a law of the jungle in the country and everything is done by the “king of the jungle and if the king of the jungle wants, all cases of Nawaz Sharif are forgiven, and when he wants it, we are punished in three cases in five days

He also referred to the recent police-army clashes in Bahawalnagar district of Punjab in which Pakistan Army troops attacked a police post in Bahawalnagar district of Punjab at the following a dispute regarding the recovery of an allegedly illegal weapon.

He said the police were beaten “by violating the law, but the Viceroy of the Inspector General of Police, who oppressed our people, apologized to those who beat the police.

Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case in which he was accused of disclosing state secrets and since then he has been communicating through social media platforms.

As Pakistan moves forward on the path, the relationship between the government and the military remains a central factor in shaping the country's political trajectory.#pakistan #pakistaneconomy #imrankhan

