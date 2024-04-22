Congress will give your wealth to those with more children: PM Modi in Rajasthan | News from India





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday suggested that if the Congress returned to power, he will give wealth to the people Muslims quoting former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of the declaration that the minority community has the “first right” to the resources of the nation. He was addressing a rally in Banswara, Rajasthan.

“Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had declared that Muslims have the first right to the property of the country. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have the most of children. Should your hard-earned money go to the infiltrators? PM Modi .

MP Modi further targeting the Congress, he said he would not even leave women's 'Mangalsutra'. “This urban-Naxal mindset, my mothers and sisters, they will not even leave your 'Mangalsutra'. They can reach that level. The Congress manifesto says they will calculate gold with their mothers and sisters , will get information about it and then distribute it to whom – the Manmohan Singh government had declared that Muslims have the first right to the country's property,” PM Modi said.

The Congress, for its part, has said that although it has mentioned economic disparities in its programme, it does not talk about “redistribution” and is in favor of a “complete socio-economic census of castes”.

The grand old party also said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi did not commit to redistributing the nation's wealth during his speech in Hyderabad on April 7, 2024 and claimed that his statements were “distorted” following reports that Rahul Gandhi had discussed the need for an investigation. for a more equitable distribution of the nation's wealth.

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi accused the Congress of neglecting the welfare of the tribals and said that it had failed to find a single person from the Adivasi community who could be president.

“Weren't the tribes capable of it? Just look at the state of Congress. But in 2014, you blessed us…and now a tribal girl is the president of the country. is true participation. This is the spirit of the Constitution given by Babasaheb,” PM Modi said.

Earlier, PM Modi lashed out at Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and said those who cannot win elections have “flee the field” and come from Rajasthan to the Rajya Sabha.

“Those who cannot contest elections, who cannot win elections, have fled the field. This time they have come from Rajasthan to the Rajya Sabha. The situation of the Congress is so bad,” the Prime Minister said Modi.

