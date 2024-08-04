ABC anchor reportedly receives death threats after Trump interview | US Election 2024





ABC News' chief congressional correspondent Rachel Scott has reportedly received death threats after her piercing interview with Donald Trump at the National Association of Black Journalists convention left the former president furious.

NABJ's executive director told members at a meeting Saturday that Scott had received death threats after asking Trump pointed questions at the group's national convention three days earlier, National Public Radio's Eric Deggans wrote in an X-rated article published Saturday.

Deggans did not provide further details and the Guardian has asked NABJ, the ABC and Scott for comment.

On Wednesday, Scott asked Trump, “Why should black voters trust you?” given his history of inflammatory comments about black people. Among other questions, she also asked him whether he thought Vice President Kamala Harris topped the Democratic ticket for the White House in November solely because she is a black woman.

Trump responded to Scott by accusing her of being rude and asking a nasty question. Referring to Harris, who is of Jamaican and Indian descent, he said: “I didn't know she was black until a few years ago when she became black. And now she wants to be known as black.”

So, I don't know. Is she Indian or black?

Trump’s comments about Harris have drawn widespread derision at a time when polls, including one Sunday from CBS News, show the two men in a near tie in key battleground states. Notably, on Sunday, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Trump’s top Republican colleagues, urged him to focus on condemning Harris’ policies rather than her legacy.

“Every day we talk about her legacy, not her past. It's a good day for her and a bad day for us,” Graham said on Fox News Sunday.

Scott’s meeting with Trump adds to the former president’s long history of hostility toward journalists. He frequently castigates journalists as unpatriotic enemies of the people, uses his podium as a platform to insult the press and names journalists as purveyors of fake news, often in front of a crowd of angry supporters.

Some in his circle have even blamed the failure of the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump on critical media coverage of the former president, who was convicted in May in criminal court of falsifying business records to conceal payments to adult film actor Stormy Daniels.

United Nations experts have previously warned that such vitriol from Trump and his supporters, hundreds of whom attacked the US Capitol after his 2020 presidential election loss to Joe Biden, increases the risk of violence against the press.

Black journalists criticized organizers of the NABJ convention in Chicago for arranging for Trump's presence, citing his anti-black, anti-journalist and anti-democratic positions.

NABJ President Ken Lemon defended the decision to invite Trump to speak, saying it continued a tradition of questioning national political figures. But Karen Attiah of the Washington Post resigned as co-chair of the convention organizing committee in protest of Trump speaking at the convention.

Scott moderated Trump's session Wednesday at the NABJ convention with co-moderators Harris Faulkner of Fox News and Kadia Goba of Semafor.

