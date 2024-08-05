La Jornada: United Kingdom: The Harvest of Hate

E

Last Monday, a 17-year-old boy broke into a dance class in Southport, England, murdered three girls, stabbed eight other minors, five of whom were seriously injured, and injured two adults who tried to stop him. After the young man's arrest, rumors spread on social media that he was an immigrant who had recently arrived in the United Kingdom on a boat like those used by thousands of people to cross the Channel in search of asylum.

Although the lie was denied by the authorities and the identity of the attacker was even revealed, although he was a minor, thousands of far-right supporters took this as a pretext to take to the streets and lead violent riots during which they attacked elements. the police, vandalized businesses and set fire to vehicles. The slogans of these hordes revolve around xenophobia, racism and Islamophobia, and there has already been at least one attempted attack on a mosque.

No one can be surprised by the fascist irruption: it is the predictable, and perhaps inevitable, result of decades of ideological and media intoxication against irregular migration. It is very revealing, for example, that one of the most repeated cries of racist groups is Stop the boats! ( Stop the boats [o barcos]! ), one of the mottos of the Conservative government that ended this year, as well as a central flag in former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's failed campaign to remain in power.