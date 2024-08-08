Jack Black Reveals Tenacious D's Future After Donald Trump Shooting Joke





Jack Black is confident in Tenacious D's return.

The 54-year-old actor spoke about the future of his band after cancelling their tour due to backlash over band member Kyle Gass' controversial comment about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

“We need to take a break. Everybody needs a break at some point,” Black told Variety at the premiere of his new film Borderlands on Tuesday night.

Kyle Gass (left) and Jack Black are the rock duo behind Tenacious D. AP Jack Black walked the red carpet at the “Borderlands” premiere in Los Angeles. FilmMagic

And we will come back,” he added.

Black confirmed he had been in contact with Gass, 64, after he condemned his bandmate's remark about the former president.

Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform at the Louder Than Life music festival. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

“Yeah, we’re friends. That hasn’t changed,” Black said.

“These things sometimes take time and we'll come back when we feel it's right,” the “Tropic Thunder” star added.

Jack Black at the premiere of “Borderlands” FilmMagic Kyle Gass and Jack Black

At Tenacious D's show in Australia on July 14, the day after Trump, 78, was shot in the ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Black presented Gass with a birthday cake onstage and told him to make a wish.

“Don’t miss Trump next time,” Gass said.

Donald Trump after being shot at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. AP

After the comment sparked widespread backlash, Gasswas reached out to his talent agency, Greene Talent, while Black announced that Tenacious D was canceling the remainder of his Spicy Meatball tour.

Both band members addressed the controversy in separate statements.

Kyle Gass at the 2023 All In Music and Arts Festival. John D Shearer/Shutterstock

Black told the Post that he was caught off guard by Gass' comment during their concert and that he would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form.

Gass apologized and said his comments were highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake.

“I do not condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone,” he wrote on Instagram. “What happened was a tragedy, and I am incredibly sorry for my serious lapse in judgment. I deeply apologize to those I have let down and sincerely regret any pain I have caused.”

Gass has since deleted his apology post.

Tenacious D performs in Charlotte, North Carolina in September 2023. Getty Images Kyle Gass at the NAMM Show on January 27, 2024. Getty Images

On July 13, Trump was shot and killed by Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who was perched on a rooftop about 130 yards from the stage where the former president was speaking.

Crooks was shot dead by the Secret Service.

Donald Trump was shot dead on July 13, 2024. AP

Trump spoke about the shooting in an exclusive interview with The Post on July 14, calling it a very surreal experience.

Black is a vocal critic of Trump. In June, the “Jumanji” star spoke at a fundraiser for Joe Biden’s re-election campaign in Los Angeles, before the 81-year-old president dropped out of the race.

Former President Barack Obama, Jimmy Kimmel, George Clooney and Julia Roberts also attended the event, which raised more than $30 million.

Black, who was wearing what he called American flag overalls, made a number of jokes in his speech.

