Trump 'delighted' Harris picked 'very liberal' Tim Walz as running mate: 'A shocking choice'





Join Fox News to access this content

Plus, you get special access to select articles and other premium content with your account, for free.

By entering your email address and clicking Continue, you agree to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Financial Incentive Notice.

Please enter a valid email address.

Having trouble? Click here.

Former President Trump responded Wednesday morning to the nomination of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as Kamala Harris' running mate, saying he “couldn't be more thrilled” that the vice president made the “shocking choice.”

“He's a very, very liberal man, and it's a surprising choice. I couldn't be happier,” Trump told the “Fox & Friends” co-hosts in an exclusive interview.

AD WARS 2024: TRUMP AND HARRIS IN RACE TO DEFINE VICE PRESIDENTIAL POST

Trump then recalled one of the “only” times he interacted with him, explaining how Walz reached out to him for help when protesters were at the governor’s mansion.

“They only had one guard, I guess he was at the mansion or his house somehow,” he said. “And he called me and I said, ‘What do you want me to do about this?’ I was at the White House. He said, ‘If you could get the message out that I’m a good person,’ and I did, I got the message out, I said, ‘He’s a good person. I hope everything’s OK.’ And everybody put down their flags and took them with them.”

“But they took their American flags and their MAGA flags and they left. It was thousands of people,” he continued.

The former president warned that Walz was more radical than Harris on key issues like immigration and crime, as critics fear the Harris-Walz ticket is the most left-wing in the country's history.

“If you look at his record, with no walls, no security, and letting everybody in, he’s worse than them,” he said. “Nobody knew how radical left she was, but he’s a smarter version of her, if you want to know the truth.”

“There’s never been a ticket like this,” he continued. “This is a ticket that wants this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner. We don’t want security. We don’t want anything. He’s very committed to transgender. Anything transgender seems great to him, and he’s not where the country is on anything.”

MEET KAMALA HARRIS'S COLLEGE WHO CALLED REPUBLICANS 'WEIRD PEOPLE'

Harris announced Tuesday that she had chosen Walz as her vice presidential running mate, just hours before the couple made their first public appearance together at a campaign rally in Philadelphia.

“I am proud to announce that I have asked @Tim_Walz to be my running mate,” Harris officially announced on X. “As a governor, coach, teacher and veteran, he has helped working families like his.”

The nomination of Walz, 60, was no surprise, as his name was immediately considered a contender within two weeks of Harris succeeding President Biden as the party's standard-bearer.

“It’s a shocking choice, and I think it’s very insulting to Jews,” Trump said. “And I think it’s very insulting to people who want security. I think it’s very insulting to anything that has to do with making America great again.”

Walz, a former congressman, is serving his second term as governor of Minnesota, a state that Democrats have consistently won in presidential elections for decades but the Trump campaign has sought to reverse that cycle.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser, Brooke Singman and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/trump-thrilled-harris-tapping-very-liberal-tim-walz-running-mate-shocking-pick The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos