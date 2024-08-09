SALMON AND STURGEON IN NEW BBC SERIES





A new two-part BBC Scotland documentary series charting the modern history of the Scottish National Party will shed new light on the political alliance between Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon. Salmond and Sturgeon: A Troubled Union features new, in-depth interviews with the two former first ministers who tell the inside stories of key moments in a period of unprecedented electoral success for the Scottish National Party. A wide range of leading figures share their views on the party's journey from the isolation of the pre-devolution years to a time when it returned significant numbers of MPs to Westminster and took control of the Scottish Parliament. Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon also speak frankly about the controversies and disagreements that ultimately ended one of the most formidable partnerships in Scottish politics. Airing ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Scottish independence referendum, the series includes contributions from: First Minister John Swinney; former First Minister Humza Yousaf; Liz Lloyd, Nicola Sturgeon's former chief of staff; George Osborne, former Chancellor of the Exchequer; and Geoff Aberdein, Alex Salmond's former chief of staff. The 2×60 series will trace key events in the political careers of Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon and chart the history of the SNP as it emerged from the margins of Scottish politics to become the third largest party in the UK. Rich in archive material, the series will focus on the turning points in the SNP's fortunes, how it developed successful electoral strategies and the tensions that arose within the hierarchy. Produced by Firecrest Films for BBC Scotland, the series will air on BBC Scotland and BBC iPlayer. It is produced and directed by Barry Ronan (The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson, Italia 90: Four Weeks that Changed the World, Jeremy Kyle: Death on Daytime). David Harron, BBC Scotland Editor, said: “We are delighted to bring our audiences this landmark series which explores the inside story of a remarkable political partnership. The series features testimonies from those closely involved as well as candid interviews with Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon themselves and offers both insight into the political intrigue of the time as well as reflections on loyalty and friendship that we hope audiences will find compelling. Mick McAvoy, Director of Documentaries at Firecrest Films, said: “The Salmond and Sturgeon era is one of the most astonishing and dramatic periods in modern British history. This series reveals the inside story of a period that saw two political powerhouses and a close group of friends and advisors bring a fringe party into the mainstream and come close to realising their dream of an independent Scotland. “It is a moving story of ambition, power and broken friendships and reveals the human cost of devoting one's life to a political cause.” Audiences will also have the opportunity to experience Yes/No: Inside the Indyref, the acclaimed three-part documentary that tells the story of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum. Broadcast details for both series will be announced in due course.

