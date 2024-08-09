PPID | Ministry of Environment and Forests





August 9, 2024, read 84 times.

Number: SP.175/HUMAS/PPIP/HMS.3/08/2024 President Jokowi was present at the height of the Forestry Climate Environment and New Renewable Energy (LIKE) 2 festival in Jakarta on Friday, August 9, 2024, to hand over the Social Forest Decree, TORA Decree, People's Decree on Palm Oil Rejuvenation, and Community Fund. Certificate of Service for the Environment. In her report, Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya said that the decree on social forestry and TORA submitted were the decree on social forestry covering an area of ​​1.07 million hectares including customary forests covering an area of ​​15,879 ha and a decree (TORA) covering an area of ​​43 thousand Ha. Then, from the People's Social Forest of Palm Oil and TORA, a decree was issued for the rejuvenation of the People's Palm Oil (PSR) covering an area of ​​37,000 ha. Thus, the realization of Social Forestry has so far reached 8.018 million hectares for 1.4 million heads of households. To date, 265,250 ha of customary forest have been established and 836,141 ha of land are under designation, a total of 1.1 million hectares of designated customary forest. Efforts to establish customary forests and facilitate the legality of customary communities with local regulations, as confirmed by UUCK, these accelerated efforts can reach at least 3.3 million hectares through government collaboration with stakeholders. In addition to the Social Forest Decree and the TORA Decree, support was also provided to the community in environmental action work in the form of a Community Fund Service Certificate to mark the presence of BPDLH Community Environmental Fund services that did not come from APBN, but funds came from philanthropy, bilateral climate cooperation such as Norway and Germany as well as multilateral agencies such as GCF, GEF, including the Bezzos Earth Fund. Minister Siti emphasized that funds like this are for climate action, Indonesia's FOLU Net Sink 2030, environmental action, circular economy and others that continue to develop and will continue. “This facilitation is a direction from the honorable Mr. President, aimed at supporting community work for the environment that needs to be facilitated, for example to kalpataru beneficiaries, adiwiyata schools, universities, waste bank groups, etc. for planting trees, mangroves, peat, circular economy etc.,” Minister Siti said. Meanwhile, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said that land reform is the main pillar of economic equality, to ensure equal treatment and provide opportunities for the community. It is for this reason that it is important to resolve land use in forest areas and one of them applies to popular oil palm plantations to support good governance. Coordinating Minister Airlangga said that the beneficiaries of the Social Security Decree and the TORA Decree must be accompanied from a business perspective and collaborate with parties such as the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, the Ministry of Village, the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, the Ministry of PUPR, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Perhutani, the regional government and of course the banking sector, including entrepreneurs in the palm oil sector. “In the future, the capacities of businesses and communities can of course be strengthened through village-based integration and on a broader regional scale,” he said. Present to accompany President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Economy, TNI Commander, National Police Chief, Minister of Finance, Minister of Environment and Forestry, Minister of ATR/BPN, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Plt. Governor of Jakarta and relevant officials. _______________ Jakarta, KLHK, August 9, 2024

