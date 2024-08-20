



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the opening session of the 3rd Voice of the Global South Summit via video conference in New Delhi on Saturday, August 17, 2024. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership throughout his career. From his early days as a young leader and RSS member to his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as the Prime Minister, he has always emphasised the importance of respecting traditions while remaining optimistic about the future. His unwavering belief in these values ​​is considered a key driver of India's growth trajectory in the 21st century. Recently, the Modi Archives Instagram account highlighted a quote from his time as an RSS worker, reinforcing this perception of his character and philosophy. We are proud of our traditions, which remind us to always keep a ray of hope for our nation. The night may be dark, but the dawn is certain. These feelings must be born in every heart. This hope will undoubtedly take India into the 21st century. Needless to say, this quote reflects a sentiment often associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for India, particularly regarding the country's cultural and nationalist values. Narendra Modi, as Prime Minister of India, frequently emphasizes the importance of tradition, hope and national pride in his speeches and writings. Analysts believe that the reference to pride in traditions reflects a deep respect for India's cultural and historical heritage. Traditions are undoubtedly considered the foundation of national identity and unity. Prime Minister Modi often speaks of India’s rich history and cultural practices, which are an integral part of the country’s character and must be preserved and celebrated. By valuing these traditions, citizens are reminded of their roots and the collective journey that has shaped the country, analysts say. At the same time, the idea of ​​keeping a glimmer of hope suggests an optimistic view of the future. Despite challenges and difficulties, keeping hope is essential for progress and development. For Prime Minister Modi, this hope is not just a passive sentiment, but an active force that motivates people to strive for a better future. The ‘ray of hope’ symbolises the belief that despite current challenges or dark times, positive change is on the horizon. This hope is not just a sentiment, but a driving force that will propel India confidently into the 21st century. The night may be dark, but the dawn is certain is a significant metaphorical phrase used by Prime Minister Modi. It indicates resilience and optimism. It acknowledges that even though current circumstances may be difficult or dark (“the night may be dark”), there is an assurance of improvement and better days ahead (“the dawn is certain”). It encourages people to stay positive and resilient, with the confidence that effort and perseverance will lead to progress. By suggesting that these feelings of hope and optimism must be born in every heart, he emphasizes the importance of unity and common purpose. When citizens collectively embrace these values, they are better equipped to contribute to the development and success of the nation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morungexpress.com/embracing-tradition-optimism-pm-modis-blueprint-for-indias-future

