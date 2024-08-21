Indonesia needs a strong opposition that can inspire hope and look cool doing it

In recent years, Southeast Asia has faced significant challenges to its democratic processes. The 2014 military coup in Thailand and the recent court ruling ordering the dissolution of the Move Forward party have led to a supposedly democratic government being seen as authoritarian. Malaysia, once considered a promising democracy, has been plagued by political scandals and accusations of electoral manipulation. In the Philippines, the election of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte as president has sparked debates about the concentration of political power within established political families. In this context, many wonder whether Indonesia will follow suit.

After overcoming great obstacles, Indonesia position Freedom House's democracy index continues to decline. In the recent 2024 presidential election, President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) son Gibran Rakabuming Raka was nominated as Prabowo Subiantos' running mate through a controversial decision of the Constitutional Court who changed the age criteria for running. Both men won the election, which was marred by accusations of electoral fraud and nepotism.

Jokowi recently inaugurated Thomas Djiwandono, Prabowo's nephew, as deputy finance minister. Bobby Nasution, Jokowi's son-in-law, is currently running for governor of North Sumatra. with the support of Gerindra (Greater Indonesia MovementGreater Indonesia Movement), a party founded by Prabowo, which came third in the last parliamentary elections, garnering 13.2 percent of the national vote.

Appointment of Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Djiwandono, nephew of Indonesian Defense Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto, at the presidential palace in Jakarta in July (Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images)

A healthy democracy needs a strong opposition. But to foster this competition, a change in political culture is needed.

Inasmuch as a local scholar arguedIndonesian democratic processes have always been shaped by pragmatic collaboration among elites. No political party in Indonesia actually adheres to ideological principles to decide its political position on public policy. Only two parties are considered to have distinct ideologies: the nationalist-leaning Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) and the Islamist-leaning Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

These two parties are often considered the country's last remaining opposition parties. However, the PKS recently supported Bobby Nasution's (Jokowi's son-in-law) candidacy for governor of North Sumatra. The PDI-P has yet to make up its mind, having run into trouble with Jokowi, a former member.

Civil society groups have played a significant opposition role, having consistently criticized Prabowo's campaign for its history of human rights violations during the 1998 uprising against the former Suharto regime, and Gibran decision to become Prabowo's running mate while his father was still in power. But these civil society groups suffer from a power imbalance relative to the ruling coalition.

They also face another crucial challenge: remaining relevant and attractive, especially to Indonesia's young electorate, amid growing use of social media by established political actors.

An opposition must offer an alternative that does not consist of demonizing populist politicians, but of presenting a nuanced alternative that inspires hope and optimism and that in some way dominates the algorithm.

For the first time, more than half of eligible voters in Indonesia are aged 18 to 24. between 17 and 40 years old. This makes Millennials and Generation Z a decisive force in defining the future of Indonesian politics. This population is diverse and very demanding. Attracting these digital natives, with Indonesia ranked high in the world When it comes to social media use, this means employing more than just traditional ideological rhetoric. This demographic wants a dynamic and engaging approach, real solutions, and is hungry for hope as well as entertainment.

The opposition cannot only have good ideas, it must also have national zest (as the young would say).

Ironically, Jokowi has led the way. His presidential aspiration has been translated into a platform of hope, rock concerts and casual plaid shirts. As in Barack Obama’s previous presidential campaign in the United States, both leaders have used social media effectively to appeal to young voters and promote their policies.

Similarly, the recent campaigns of Prabowo and Gibran have demonstrated the growing importance of digital engagement in political contests. The use of platforms such as Tik Tok And partnership with influential personalitiesThey have managed to reach a diverse and young electoral base.

A strong and effective opposition cannot simply criticize the status quo. It must offer an alternative, a campaign that inspires optimism rather than cynicism, with a sense of spectacle that promotes truth and democratic values. This is not about demonizing populist politicians, but about presenting a nuanced alternative that inspires hope and optimism and that somehow dominates the algorithm.

Indonesia’s trajectory will have repercussions beyond its borders. As Southeast Asia’s largest democracy, its success or failure to uphold democratic principles will influence neighboring countries. A strong Indonesian democracy could inspire pro-democracy movements across the region, countering growing authoritarianism in countries like Thailand and Malaysia. Conversely, if Indonesia continues to backslide, it could embolden the region’s authoritarian leaders and diminish hopes for democratic progress.

This gives Indonesia's next regional elections, or Regional electionsa meaning that goes far beyond national borders. Expected in November, the Regional elections This is a second test for Indonesia, which will see the emergence of a new government capable of holding the ruling coalition to account. Held simultaneously in 545 regions, including 37 provinces, 415 regencies and 93 cities, the elections offer an important opportunity for Southeast Asia to demonstrate whether democracy can thrive in a region where it is increasingly contested.

Indonesian democracy cannot suffer another disaster, young people say.