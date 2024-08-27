Top White House official expected in Beijing as China clashes with allies





U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan was expected in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi for tense talks as China is embroiled in security disputes with key U.S. allies Japan and the Philippines. On Monday, U.S. ally Japan sent in fighter jets after a Chinese military plane violated its airspace, with Tokyo later accusing Beijing of a serious violation of its sovereignty. The Philippine defense chief on Tuesday accused Beijing of being the biggest disrupter of peace in Southeast Asia after a week of clashes between ships from the two countries near a flashpoint, a disputed shoal in the South China Sea. Ahead of Sullivan's trip – the first by a US national security adviser to China since 2016 – a US official said he would discuss the South China Sea with his counterparts in Beijing, including Foreign Minister Wang. She did not indicate that the United States expected any progress during the trip. “We are committed to making the investments, strengthening our alliances and taking the joint technology and national security actions that we need,” the official said, referring to sweeping restrictions on U.S. technology transfers to China imposed under President Joe Biden. A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU Friday, 8:30 a.m. ASEAN Affairs Business information focused on the fast-growing economies of Southeast Asia. We are committed to managing this competition responsibly… and to preventing it from degenerating into conflict, she added, speaking on condition of anonymity. She said the United States would pressure China to step up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan, the self-ruled democracy that Beijing considers its territory and has not ruled out reunifying by force. China has steadily pressured Taiwanese authorities since the inauguration this year of President Lai Ching-te, whose party emphasizes Taiwan's distinct identity. SEE ALSO These activities are destabilizing, likely to escalate, and will continue to pressure Beijing to engage in meaningful dialogue with Taipei, she said. He will also reiterate US concerns about China's support for Russia's major expansion of its defense industry since the invasion of Ukraine. Beijing counters that, unlike the United States, it does not directly supply arms to either side. China has always been eager to work with U.S. national security advisers, viewing them as decision-makers close to the president who can negotiate away from the media spotlight that accompanies the secretary of state or senior leaders. Modern U.S.-China relations were launched when Henry Kissinger, then Richard Nixon's national security adviser, secretly visited Beijing in 1971 to lay the groundwork for normalizing relations with the communist state. Sullivan and Wang have met four times in the past year and a half — once in Washington and the others in Vienna, Malta and Bangkok — as well as alongside Biden and President Xi Jinping at their November summit in California. Meetings between Wang and Sullivan were sometimes not announced until after they were over, and the two men spent long hours together behind closed doors. Sullivan's visit comes just months before the November US elections. AFP

