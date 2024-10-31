Japan's Ishiba prepares for his first meeting with Xi Jinping

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is making headlines as he prepares for his inaugural summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, scheduled for mid-November. An insider suggests that the summit will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum summit and the Group of 20 leaders' meeting, with the most likely location being Peru, where the APEC summit will take place from November 15 to 16. This meeting marks an important step as Ishiba seeks to repair relations after recent tensions.

The backdrop to the summit is the recent thaw in relations between Japan and China, notably following China's agreement to moderately lift its ban on Japanese seafood imports. The ban was imposed last year after the release of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, causing much controversy. Ishiba is expected to voice Japan's concerns at the summit and advocate for the resumption of seafood shipments, which is crucial for many Japanese exporters hit hard by the ban.

Although boosting trade would be on the agenda, Ishiba is also expected to raise security-related issues, especially given China's increasing military maneuvers around Japan. Notably, August saw the first recorded violation of Japanese airspace by Chinese military aircraft, which raised alarms and prompted Japanese defense forces to carry out more thorough inspections. Ishiba's stance on the issue reflects the growing tensions between the two nations, making the diplomatic summit even more necessary.

Earlier this month, President Xi extended his congratulations to Ishiba, expressing hope for “strategic and mutually beneficial” relations between the two nations. This is Xi's first direct interaction with Ishiba since taking office. Their conversation shows the willingness of both leaders to navigate the delicate waters of international diplomacy.

Ishiba's meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on October 10 marked his first diplomatic effort as Japan's leader, underscoring Ishiba's desire to strengthen ministerial dialogues and resolve pressing issues.

Despite previous challenges, Ishiba's summit with Xi suggests Japan is prioritizing its diplomatic relations with its giant western neighbor. Yet it is also clear that this summit is not just about trade; it bears the weight of geopolitical strategies and the need to ensure security.

With the change in the political atmosphere following the recent national elections, support for Ishiba from his coalition partners may face challenges. The ruling coalition, primarily led by the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), suffered significant losses, leading to questions about the future stability of Ishiba's leadership. Given these electoral results, the coalition won only 215 seats, fewer than the 233 required for absolute majority control, prompting immediate discussions about the government's longevity and Ishiba's ability to unify his party.

This uncertainty has led to questions about how effectively Ishiba can advance Japan's interests during sensitive negotiations with China, especially as he faces strong opposition within his coalition. Recent election results have exposed divisions within the party, prompting some analysts to wonder whether this could hamper its ability to engage in productive conversations with Xi.

The upcoming summit symbolizes more than just diplomatic pleasantries; it is also an opportunity for Ishiba to highlight Japan's commitment to its national interests, even amid political turbulence. Supporters of both countries see the meeting as crucial to addressing mutual concerns ranging from economic cooperation to security challenges posed by North Korea and broader regional stability.

The inner feeling surrounding this summit and Ishibas' leadership will undoubtedly shape the atmosphere of the dialogue. Analysts suggest that careful observation will be needed ahead of the meetings, not only for the outcomes of the negotiations, but also for the potential changes they could bring to Japan's internal political dynamics.

As Ishiba's first summit with Xi approaches, the stakes are undeniably high. The outcomes of their discussions could have far-reaching impacts not only on Japan's diplomatic relations, but also on its broader regional standing. Anticipation looms as the two leaders prepare to tackle the complex diplomatic terrain of cooperation, trade and security.

Japan's recent electoral changes could present challenges for Ishiba during these negotiations, but they also represent fertile ground for further discussions on cooperation. How effectively Japan's new prime minister can leverage this summit to benefit both nations will become clear as details emerge from next month's meetings, with all eyes on the outcome.