Kyodo News Digest: November 4, 2024





Here is the latest list of news summaries selected by Kyodo News. ———- 33 people changed gender in Japan without surgery after 2023 court ruling TOKYO — At least 33 people have changed their legal gender in Japan without surgery this year since the Supreme Court ruled against a law forcing transgender people to remove their reproductive capabilities for such alteration, a law enforcement investigation found Sunday. the highest court. It is the first comprehensive figure on gender change since the top court ruled in October last year that the controversial requirement was unconstitutional, with previous figures based only on individual reports. ———- Reactor in Japan's 2011 disaster zone to shut down just days after restart SENDAI — A nuclear reactor in northeastern Japan will be shut down just days after becoming the first to restart in the region since the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the plant's operator said Sunday, citing the need of controls. Tohoku Electric Power Co. said it has not confirmed any anomalies in the No. 2 reactor at the Onagawa plant in Miyagi Prefecture. The latest decision stems from a problem sending a device necessary to confirm the status of the reactor. ———- Baseball: DeNA BayStars win first Japan Series title in 26 years YOKOHAMA – Masayuki Kuwahara led the DeNA BayStars to their first Japan Series baseball title since 1998 and third in franchise history with an 11-2 loss to the SoftBank Hawks in Game 6 on Sunday. Kuwahara, the series MVP, and Yoshitomo Tsutsugo drove in seven runs between them in the deciding game as pre-series underdog BayStars took a 3-0 lead in the second set and put the match away with a seven-point fifth at Yokohama Stadium. ———- Japanese official to meet China's Wang to arrange talks between leaders TOKYO — Japan's top national security official, Takeo Akiba, will meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday to discuss a possible summit between the two countries' leaders later this month, sources said governmental. The first summit between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office on October 1, and Chinese President Xi Jinping is being organized on the sidelines of an international gathering to be held in South America, the sources said on Sunday. ———- US forces, Okinawans have yet to meet in new forum on assault cases TOKYO — The U.S. military in Japan has yet to convene the new forum announced in July to strengthen cooperation with the Okinawan government and local residents, following allegations of sexual assault involving its military in the South Island prefecture. The timetable for the first meeting is not clear, nor have the topics and participants been decided. ———- South Korea, US and Japan hold joint air drills after North Korea launches ICBM SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea's military said it held joint air drills with the United States and Japan on Sunday, three days after North Korea fired its longest-lasting intercontinental ballistic missile flight ever made for such a weapon from the country. In response to Pyongyang's missile launch, the trilateral exercise took place in the airspace where the air defense identification zones of Seoul and Tokyo overlap, north of the South Korean island of Jeju, the army said. Video: Giant floats parade at the Karatsu Kunchi festival in Saga Prefecture

