US presidential election Trump against Harris, it is the “choice” of Putin-Xi Jinping-Netanyahu

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The United States Presidential Election (Pilpres) will take place today, Tuesday (05/11/2024), local time. This competition will bring together former President Donald Trump, supported by the Republican Party, and the outgoing vice-president, also a Democratic Party official, Kamala Harris.

This democratic party has also become the answer of many governments of major countries around the world, including Russia, China and Israel, which currently find themselves in a global geopolitical vortex.

So who do these different leaders want to see in the White House? The following is a summary taken from Al JazeeraTuesday (05/11/2024):

1. Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin himself has referred to Kamala Harris as his preferred US presidential candidate. However, there are many signs that Putin actually supported Trump's victory.

“Putin would like Trump to be president for a variety of reasons,” said Timothy Ash, a research associate in the Russia and Eurasia program at Chatham House.

“First, Putin thinks Trump is soft on Russia and will give in by giving it a lot on Ukraine, reducing military support for Ukraine and lifting sanctions on Russia,” he said. declared.

“I think Putin looks at Trump and sees a mirror image of himself, an authoritarian, a sociopath. He probably thinks he understands Trump,” Ash added.

Additionally, Putin “hates” the West's free-market democratic system, and the Russian leader “believes Trump will pick up where he left off in Trump 1.0 by sowing division and chaos,” ultimately undermining institutions rivals like NATO and the European Union. from Moscow.

However, according to Russian analysts, regardless of who wins, Moscow officials believe that American resistance to Russia will persist.

Putin has previously openly expressed his thoughts on US presidential politics and has supported the candidate several times since 2004.

2. Chinese President Xi Jinping

As with Russia, both Democrats and Republicans have taken tough positions on China. During his term, Trump launched a trade war with China, imposing tariffs on $250 billion of U.S. imports in 2018. Beijing later retaliated by imposing tariffs on $110 billion of American imports.

In contrast, when Joe Biden became president, he maintained Trump's tariffs. Additionally, on September 13 this year, the Biden administration announced an increase in tariffs on products made in China. If Harris wins, she is expected to remain consistent with Biden's policy toward Beijing.

Despite the situation, behind the scenes, Chinese officials are expected to lean slightly toward Harris.

“Ironically, Xi might want Harris, just like Iran,” Ash told Al Jazeera of Putin.

3. Prime Minister (PM) of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly supported either candidate. However, it is widely believed that he leans towards a Trump victory.

Netanyahu and Trump enjoyed good relations during the former US president's first term. In 2019, at the Israeli-American Council, Trump said: “The Jewish state has never had a better friend in the White House. »

The feelings were mutual. Netanyahu, in a 2020 statement, said Trump was “the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House.”

Relations between Trump and Netanyahu deteriorated after Biden's election. When Biden was inaugurated, Netanyahu congratulated him. Trump said he felt betrayed by this in an interview.

However, the Israeli prime minister sought to revive old ties. During a visit to the United States in July this year, Netanyahu visited Trump at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

At the same time, the Biden administration has demonstrated unwavering diplomatic and military assistance to the Netanyahu administration in Israel's war on Gaza. Since the start of the Israeli war against Gaza on October 7, the Biden administration has sent billions of dollars in military aid to Israel.

On October 4, Biden said in a press conference that he did not know whether Netanyahu was deliberately delaying the Gaza ceasefire agreement, although there were reports and speculation that the Israeli leader could have deliberately delayed the deal, perhaps to influence the outcome of the deal. American election.

“No administration has helped Israel more than mine. None. None. None. And I think Bibi should remember that,” Biden said at a news conference, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

