Fact Check: Has Donald Trump Ever Mentioned Ending the Affordable Care Act? | Explanatory news





ByLouis Jacobson | Political fact

Published on November 5, 2024

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Vice President Kamala Harris on his social media platform Truth Social for saying he wanted to end the Affordable Care Act, the federal law signed by the president. At the time, Barack Obama, who expanded access to health insurance.

Lyin Kamala is currently giving a press conference, saying I want to end the Affordable Care Act, Trump posted on October 31, which was also shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. I never mentioned that, I never even thought about such a thing.

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2024

Trump has given mixed and incomplete information about his 2010 bill during the current campaign; and Democrats, including Harris, have exaggerated how certain it is that Trump will scrap the law if he wins back the Oval Office. His campaign says he no longer wants to repeal it.

But it is ridiculously false for Trump to say that he never discussed the possibility of getting rid of it. During his first campaign and as president, Trump supported the idea of ​​getting rid of the Affordable Care Act.

Trump's new assertion fits another moment in the campaign's revisionist history on health care; his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, falsely claimed in September that Trump had chosen to rely on the Affordable Care Act.

Trumps history with the Affordable Care Act

During his 2016 presidential campaign, the Republican promised to repeal the law, sometimes called Obamacare. Shortly after taking office, Trump discussed his ambitious legislative agenda, which included eliminating the Affordable Care Act. He called it a disaster and said he wanted to save families from what he described as a catastrophic increase in premiums and a debilitating loss of choice and just about everything else.

Trump supported the failure of repeal and replace efforts by congressional Republicans. One example is the American Health Care Act, a bill to repeal subsidy laws and regulations, which the House passed in May 2017; he failed in the Senate. In June 2020, the Trump administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the law, but the court rejected the case.

Trump also cut funding for marketing, outreach and registration assistance. He expanded access to short-term, limited-coverage plans that Democrats call junk insurance, arguing they limit care and can lead to surprise medical bills.

During the Trump presidency, enrollment in the Affordable Care Act declined by more than two million and the number of uninsured Americans increased by 2.3 million.

What is Trump's plan now?

During the 2024 campaign, Trump made inconsistent comments about his desire to repeal the law. In late 2023, he expressed interest in repealing and replacing the law.

The cost of Obamacare is out of control, and what's more, it's not good health care. I am seriously studying alternatives, Trump wrote on November 25, 2023 on Truth Social. We had a few Republican senators who campaigned for 6 years against this project, then raised their hands not to end it. This is a low point for the Republican Party, but we must never give up!

On November 29, 2023, he wrote: “I don't want to end Obamacare, I want to REPLACE it with MUCH BETTER HEALTH CARE. Obamacare sucks!!!

He has since reversed course.

In March of this year, he wrote on Truth Social that he was not running to end the health care law, but wanted to make it better and less expensive.

He said during the Sept. 10 debate with Harris that he had ideas for a plan to replace him.

But he didn't elaborate, the Republican Party platform doesn't address the Affordable Care Act, and he didn't mention the law in his campaign promises.

In a statement for this article, Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Repealing Obamacare is not President Trump's policy position. As President Trump has said, he will improve our health care system by increasing transparency, promoting choice and competition, and expanding access to new affordable health care and insurance options.

Our decision

Trump said: “I never mentioned wanting to end the Affordable Care Act and I never even thought about such a thing.

We can't read his mind, but we heard his words. And Trump, as a candidate in 2016 and as president, not only considered and discussed this idea, but also sought to end the law through action by Congress and the Supreme Court.

He has said inconsistent things about his bill if he wins the presidency and his latest position is that repeal is not an option. But it is inaccurate and ridiculous to say that he never mentioned his desire to sabotage the law. We are evaluating the Pants on Fire claim!

