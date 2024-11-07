Why America's allies abroad are so terrified of Trump's second term





After Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, sighs of relief echoed through the capital letters” around the world. NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reported at the time that many people abroad reacted as if the United States had overthrown a dictator, that democracy had been saved, that America's reputation had been saved. Four years later, it was no secret that many of the United States' key allies, particularly in Europe, were desperate to see Donald Trump lose. After his victory, the anxiety abroad was almost as overwhelming as in Democratic homes from coast to coast. One of Germany's leading news magazines published a cover with a one-word headline under a photo of the Republican. Damnwe read. (The original actually spelled the word.) It's worth taking a moment to understand why. The problem isn't just Trump's proposed tariffs. Or his buffoonery. Or his erratic tendencies. Or its corruption. Or its willingness to engage in legally dubious abuse. Or how offensive its reactionary and fascist tendencies are to global democracies. Or the embarrassment that will come when Trump comes face to face with international leaders who trashed it after leaving the White House, assuming his career cannot recover from his first term failures and alleged crimes. The biggest problem is that they don't really know which side they will be on in a second term. THE The Wall Street Journal noted the fact that American rivals are coalescing into a new global authoritarian axis. Russia has now engaged North Korea in its nearly three-year-old war in Ukraine, where it is making slow but steady progress. …China is providing crucial economic and political support for cooperation between Moscow, Pyongyang and Tehran, while strengthening its military in preparation for a possible war against Taiwan. On its face, the emergence of this axis is troubling, but even more alarming is the question of whether Trump views its members as adversaries or like-minded partners. For example, before the US election, Trump described the US's international adversaries as so-called enemies and countries that might not be enemies. Around the same time, the Republican publicly criticized our South Korean, European and Ukrainian allies, while pointing to Hungary's Viktor Orbn and his strongman style as a sort of international model worth emulating. A few months earlier, Trump saidOur allies are the worst. A month later, he addedThey are allies, but not when we need them. They are only allies when they need something. Earlier this year, in the midst of the Republican Party presidential primaries, Trump also said he was willing to encourage Russia to do whatever it wanted to NATO members who were not spending enough to defense. And did I mention that Trump has reportedly had several undisclosed conversations with Putin since leaving the White House? And that the Republican didn't exactly deny that the conversations took place? As for why Americans should care, a world in which the United States weakens the NATO alliance and sides with authoritarian and dictatorial regimes abroad does indeed represent a potential breakdown of order post-World War II global crisis, creating instability, unpredictability and security threats on a global scale. In recent generations, Americans have rarely prioritized foreign policy when making electoral decisions. In 2024, many people may regret their indifference.

