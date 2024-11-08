From here to China: Xi Jinping congratulates Donald Trump on his victory

According to INDEC, Industry and Construction They have intermonthly increases, but not interannual. The aeronautics jointly negotiates between layoffs and deregulation. Inflation in Buenos Aires for October is lower than in September. The first stage of whitewashing ends. Norte Grande governors are looking for investors before IDB Invest. The Chinese president congratulated Trump on his election. Two pilots missing after plane crash in Vietnam.

1. Industry and construction

THE industry It fell 6.1% year-on-year in September, but rose 2.6% compared to August, according to INDEC. Something similar happened with the construction: It fell 24.8% year-on-year in September and increased 2.4% month-on-month.

The one who celebrated was the Minister of Economy, Luis Caputo, who in networks noted that this was the fifth consecutive month of positive cycle trend of the industry.

According to INDEC, 13 of the 16 industrial divisions showed declines compared to 2023: Substances and chemicals (8.9%); Non-metallic mineral products (19.4%); basic metallurgical industries (14.4%); Machinery and equipment (16.1%); Wood, paper, medicine and printing (11.3%).

2. Aeronautics in struggle

In the middle of tensions due to force measurements workers and government threats to close Aerolneas Argentinas, the company laid off 15 workers of Intercargo. Additionally, Casa Rosada announced that deregulates the service ramps and I have already published it in the Official Journal. This is the end of Intercargo as we know it, declared presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni.

At Cenital, we want you to understand.This is why we decided to tell a complex reality in a simple way. If you like what we do, help us continue. Join our circle of best friends.

As I mentioned yesterday, the government let it transcend this would give an ultimatum to aeronautics to avoid a permanent closure of the national airline. Following strong action by the Aeronautical Personnel Association (APA), based on what it considers to be the unjustified dismissal of a worker, Intercargo decided yesterday to dismiss 15 other people from the company. The Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, ordered the airport security police to load and unload luggage while there are force measures in the area.

At the same time, the unions were called today for joint negotiations. He called the APA, the Argentine Aircraft Association (AAA) and the Airline Pilots Association (APLA). These are the three who have not reached an agreement so far.

3. Inflation in Buenos Aires

Inflation in the autonomous city of Buenos Aires was 3.2% in Octoberaccording to Institute of Statistics and Censuses portability, in accordance with what the government considers to be the national number. This implies a slowdown of 0.8 percentage points compared to CABA's September figure (4%).

From this new figure, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) accumulated an increase of 122.1% during the first ten months of the year. The increase reached 200.9% in inter-annual comparison.

What has increased the most in the city are clothing (5%), catering (4.7%), health (4.5%) and services (4.3%).

4. First step of whitening

After having extended For another week, the government is completing the first stage of laundering today. Last week I celebrated that in October more than $18 billion in cash deposits came in.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the extension of the deadline is not due to the good results, but to some IT and administrative problems regarding the transfer of tax payment from abroad.

Tomorrow begins the second stage, which will last until February 7. And the third will go from February 8 to May 7. The first provided for a tax rate of 5% for returns exceeding $100,000, a percentage which will increase to 10% in January and 15% in April.

5. Governors with the IDB

At 10:30 a.m., the governors of Norte Grande they will meet with the authorities of IDB Investthe Inter-American Investment Corporation which finances projects from the point of view of Inter-American Development Bank.

The meeting will take place at the Forum Convention Center in Santiago del Estero and will focus on fundraising for the private sector in the provinces of the region. So there will be chambers of commerce and interested companies.

Who are the governors of Norte Grande? Gerardo Zamora (Santiago del Estero), Gustavo Senz (Salta), Carlos Sadir (Jujuy), Gildo Insfrn (Formosa), Leandro Zdero (Chaco), Gustavo Valds (Corrientes), Ral Jalil (Catamarca), Osvaldo Jaldo (Tucumán), Ricardo Quintela and Hugo Passalacqua (Misiones).

6. From here to China

After greetings from various world leaders and Joe Biden's first public statementsyesterday it was the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, who send your congratulations to Donald Trump for his victory in the American presidential election.

In his message, the Chinese leader urged the two sides to find a way to get along in the new era and benefit the two countries and the world. He said history shows that China and the United States win in cooperation and lose in confrontation.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng also extended his congratulations to JD Vance on his election as vice president. Next week, Milei will travel to the United States in search of another photo with the Republican.

7. A plane crashed in Vietnam

A military training plane has crashed in Vietnam's central province of Binh Dinh. Both pilots are missingaccording to the country's news agency.

The local Defense Ministry reported that the Yak-130 aircraft took off from Phu Cat airport for a training exercise and the pilots reported that they could not release the landing gear.

The captain ordered them to parachute. As of press time, authorities were still trying to locate the crash site and determine the whereabouts of the pilots.

Top menu:

Sunday at 8 p.m. C+there's a new #OnTheRecord.

Pablo Ibez reflects on the consequences of Trump's victory for Argentina.

Paula Castellano returns to the international climate summit which took place in Colombia and the trend towards ideological patrolling by governments.

Tomi Aguerre relives the storming of the Winter Palace in #UnDaEnLaVida.

Other topics:

Mir this thread on the history of a corner of Buenos Aires where the Teatro de Flores is located today. There were many other things there.

Other readings