Silk Road creator Ross Ulbricht expects Trump to keep his word and release him





During sentencing, the judge was also allowed to consider the murder-for-hire allegations, although they were never charged at trial. Until the Supreme Court rules otherwise, relevant but uncharged crimes of this type can be and are routinely considered by judges, Richman says.

Ulbricht has never fully acknowledged the damage caused by the Silk Roads' vast drug sales, including heroin and other opiates, and he still shows little remorse for his actions in his public Twitter posts , says Jared Der-Yeghiayan, former head of Homeland Security Investigations. agent who infiltrated the Silk Road undercover as part of the case against Ulbricht.

The idea of ​​his release doesn't bother me at all, says Der-Yeghiayan, who now works as head of strategic intelligence at cryptocurrency tracking company Chainalysis. It bothers me if there is now a perception that he did nothing wrong, which does not recognize the facts of the case.

Given that Ulbricht has already spent 11 years in prison, the question remains whether this wrongdoing deserves a life sentence. Even though Ulbricht's harsh sentence may be valid in a strictly technical sense, says Leeza Garber, a law professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, in thorny cases like this one, legal questions cannot be clearly isolated from ethical and political questions.

Just because something is reasonable doesn't mean it's right, Garber says. We have such complex and conflicting views on the war on drugs and the use of prison in this country. Mix that with the idea that this crime occurred partly in cyberspace, and it becomes extremely complicated. It is difficult to take into account this confluence of problems.

Some prison reform advocates, including a number who support Ulbricht's request for clemency, say sentencing rules need to change. They believe the emphasis should be on rehabilitation rather than retribution and that parole should be reintroduced into the federal penal system. They hope Ulbricht's release could act as a catalyst.

Ross has served more than enough time. He was a model prisoner. He is a first time non-violent offender. It poses no risk to community safety, says Alice Johnson, CEO of the justice reform foundation Taking Action for Good, who herself spent two decades in prison for drug trafficking before her sentence. life sentence is commuted by Trump in 2018. I believe the Ross case will pave the way for many more people who were unjustly sentenced to these draconian sentences to return home.

