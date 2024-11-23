Authorities drop investigation into Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson

The authorities have abandoned their investigation » in Telegraph columnist Allison Pearson. It comes after Essex Police visited her home on November 10 to investigate a post she made on social media platform X.

Right Arrow News reported Earlier this week, Pearson said he had not been told which specific post triggered the investigation or who filed the complaint.

Pearson claimed police told him the incident was being treated as a “non-criminal hate incident”, but Essex Police disputed the claims. They said the investigation was aimed at whether his message “incited racial hatred online”.

The investigation sparked backlash from free speech advocates, including former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson spoke out against the investigation in a post on writing: It's time for Starmer to tell the cops about policing on the streets, not in tweets, accompanied by an op-ed he wrote for the Daily Mail.

In a statement, Essex Police confirmed the investigation was closed. The force also said there would be an independent review into the department's handling of the matter.

Essex Police are investigating this matter, after seeking advice from the Crown Prosecution Service. They said no charges should be filed. We have therefore concluded that there will be no further action. Everyone has been informed and the investigation is closed, the statement said.

Pearson responded to the abandoned investigation in a post on writing in part: Still deeply upset about being treated like a criminal for a year-old tweet by @EssexPoliceUK. I would like an explanation from the police chief.

