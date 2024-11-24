In full liaison with Donald Trump, Javier Milei gives a million dollar contract to a Xi Jinping company





The revival of “carnal knowledge” with the United States of the 90s and the urgent trips to show off with Donald Trumpthey do not prevent Javier Miley make concessions to China, amid the drumbeat of the global trade war that the Republican promises to defeat. The libertarian government even allows the Asian giant to enter areas of greatest interest to Washington, such as border security.

Necessity has the face of a heretic, says the popular saying which could also mark the compass of the search for balance to which the government of La Libertad Avanza resorted to retrace the path which – since the electoral campaign with a Milei who promised not to do business with “communists” – had distanced him from the People's Republic of China.

In a fragile balance, the President does not want to blur the role of automatic ally of the United States and liberalism in the region. It is not a simple path; on the contrary, each movement tends to resonate in the echo chamber of relations with the opposing powers of the commercial world.

Faced with this scenario, this Tuesday, the Secretary of Commerce, Pablo Lavigneauthorized the award of a call for tenders worth one million dollars for the purchase of six state-of-the-art scanners intended to strengthen control of the country's dry or rainy borders, a particularly sensitive area for the fight against smuggling and drug trafficking, financed by the Inter-American Development Bank.

It was the same day that Milei had her first bilateral withI Jinpingthe Chinese president, in the middle of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Embed – https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/JMilei/status/1857247711491502589&partner=&hide_thread=false China and border control Through the Execution Unit of the Single Window for Foreign Trade (VUCE), in charge of Mara Eugenia Rodrigueza request has been submitted to acquire six scanners for “control of ports, border crossings, free zones and airport terminals”. With three bidding companies, the official designated by a decree of Miles and Toto Caputo In January, he leaned towards Nuctech Companya Chinese state-owned company specializing in the development of technologies for border security. The Asian company applied and won the three lines of the tender, so it will be the supplier of the required technological package which consists of “a large container scanner” which will be permanently destined for the port of Puerto Madryn and two others. for containers that will not have a fixed location, but will be used in customs centers in different regions of the country. The purchase is completed by “three large package inspection scanners”, similar to those used in Argentine airports to carry out health checks, but which will not have, a prioria certain destination. The total amount of the reward is $11,510,592which includes internal taxes and expenses related to the importation of goods. Ironically, the funds were provided by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), a multilateral organization in which the US government exercises decisive influence. Embed – https://publish.twitter.com/oembed?url=https://x.com/JMilei/status/1858879694482952233&partner=&hide_thread=false The United States and Brazil, losers The Chinese company won the competition in which it competed with a North American technology supplier and one of Brazilian origin. The first is Hong Kong Systema company based in Argentina, dedicated to importing equipment from Rapiscan, an American company specializing in metal detectors and x-ray machines for baggage and cargo screening at airports. The second is VMI Security, a company of the Brazilian Prime Group, which is also dedicated to the manufacture and development of X-ray technology, proposed in only two of the articles of the tender.

