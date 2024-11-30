Los Angeles, city of immigrants, prepares for Trump's wish for mass deportations





Los Angeles — In Los Angeles, fears of post-election deportation are high among the approximately 1.3 million documented and undocumented immigrants living in the city.

A workshop hosted by the Los Angeles-based immigrant advocacy group the Coalition for Immigrant Human Rights, or CHIRLA, teaches clients about their rights if confronted by federal officials.

“I expect that Donald Trump, as president in his second term…they will increase their cruelty,” the group's executive director, Angelica Salas, told CBS News.

President-elect Donald Trump's plan to deport millions of undocumented migrants has been one of the key points of his presidential campaign, with Trump often boasting that it would be the most significant effort of its kind in the history of the United States.

Since winning a second term, he has chosen Tom Homan as the so-called “border czar” to lead the process. Homan served as acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during Trump's first term. Trump has even indicated he might try to deploy the military to help carry out deportations.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 to approve an ordinance declaring itself a sanctuary city, in defiance of Trump's plan.

Los Angeles City Council member Eunisses Hernandez sponsored the measure.

“We cannot use any city resources … to enforce federal immigration law,” Hernández said. “We can't use any of our employees to enforce federal immigration law, nor their time. So that means we're not going to do the job of federal immigration departments and agencies to separate families. “

People in the public hold signs in support of immigrants as the Los Angeles City Council considers a “sanctuary city” ordinance during a meeting at City Hall in Los Angeles, California, November 19, 2024 .ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles' action echoes that of California, a sanctuary state since 2018. Nationally, there are more than 600 sanctuary jurisdictions, according to the Center for Immigration Studies.

However, the new administration appears undeterred.

“I'm sending a message to those who say they're going to embarrass us,” Homan said this week. “They're going to stop us from doing what we're doing: a domestic enforcement operation. I said it 100 times last week: Don't cross that line…don't test us.”

Hernandez says Los Angeles officials are taking Trump's statements seriously.

“We would be stupid to underestimate him, to not believe his rhetoric,” Hernández said. “And that’s why we’re trying to prepare instead of being caught off guard.”

The Washington Post reported this week that Trump is considering punishing sanctuary cities by withholding federal funding from states and municipalities that do not cooperate with the eviction plan.

“We also often think that it only targets undocumented immigrants, but in most families, it's a mixed-status family,” Hernandez said. “The harm therefore does not only concern the undocumented person, but their entire family.”

Andres Gutierrez is a CBS News reporter based in Las Vegas. Most recently a reporter at CBS News Detroit, Andres brings more than a decade of award-winning news reporting and fill-in anchor experience in several markets, including Kansas City, Missouri and Dallas, Texas. While covering Detroit, he reported on major national events, including the mass shooting at the University of Michigan and the historic six-week strike by the United Auto Workers union. Gutierrez also played a major role in CBS News and Stations' in-depth coverage across all platforms of the trials of James and Jennifer Crumbley – the first parents in the United States to be held criminally responsible for a school shooting committed by their child. Gutierrez graduated from New York University and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

