PM Modi after meeting FM Al-Yahya

New Delhi [India]December 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and affirmed his confidence in developing the historic and deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

Speaking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi praised the Kuwaiti leadership for ensuring the welfare of Indian nationals.

“I am pleased to receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, HE Mr. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. I thank the Kuwaiti leaders for the welfare of Indian nationals. India is committed to advancing our deep-rooted and historic ties to the benefit our people and the region,” he said on X. Pleased to receive the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, HE Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. I thank the Kuwaiti leadership for the welfare of Indian nationals. India is committed to advancing our historic and deep-rooted ties for the benefit of our people and the region. pic.twitter.com/hR5URxPyt5 -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2024 The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister also held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar.

During the bilateral meeting between them, the leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Kuwait relations in areas such as politics, trade, investments, energy, food security and interlinkages. the peoples. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

During the bilateral meeting, Jaishankar congratulated Kuwait for its successful leadership of the Gulf Cooperation Council, also highlighted areas of cooperation between the two countries and thanked his counterpart for taking care of the Indian community in Kuwait .

“Our two countries enjoy a long-standing, and in our case, centuries-old friendship. We are committed to strengthening our bilateral ties in various areas, including trade, investment, energy, IT , culture and consular,” he said.

He drew attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with the Grand Prince of Kuwait on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, which “gave new impetus to our bilateral relations”.

“The fact that we are meeting twice in the space of four months speaks volumes about our real commitment to taking the relationship to the next level,” he added.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya called India a “very important partner” during the meeting, adding that he hoped to transform their bilateral relations into a strategic partnership.

He also expressed gratitude for his meeting with Prime Minister Modi and called him “one of the wisest people in the world. The Prime Minister has put India on a better level. And I am sure that 'he will continue on this path.

Significantly, the two ministers signed a memorandum of understanding on the creation of a Joint Cooperation Commission (JCC) at the level of foreign ministers.

New joint working groups in the areas of trade, investment, education, technology, agriculture, security and culture will be established under the JCC. The CCC mechanism will act as an overarching institutional mechanism to comprehensively review and monitor all of our bilateral relations under the new and existing joint working groups in areas such as hydrocarbons, health and consular offices, noted the MEA.

Jaishankar said the two leaders discussed multifaceted relations and ways to further develop ties. In particular, they exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and our cooperation with the GCC.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al Yahya is in Delhi at the invitation of Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. This is the first official visit of HE Abudullah Ali Al Yahya as Foreign Minister of Kuwait to India.

India and Kuwait enjoy friendly relations that are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. India is a natural trading partner of Kuwait.

Rooted in centuries of commercial and cultural exchange, the partnership predates Kuwait's independence in 1961, during which the Indian rupee was its legal tender. Kuwait's economy, before the discovery of oil, thrived on maritime activities including shipbuilding, pearl fishing, and trade in goods like Arabian horses, dates, and pearls with India in exchange for timber , spices and textiles.

This legacy of cooperation was commemorated during the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2021-22.

The Indian community, estimated at one million people, constitutes the largest expatriate group in Kuwait. Known for their diverse contributions, Indians hold positions in various fields, from engineering, medicine and IT to business and commerce.

The strong Indian business community in Kuwait, comprising retailers, distributors and professionals, has played a pivotal role in strengthening economic ties. Cultural and social engagement is also growing thanks to more than 200 Indian associations registered with the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

The Indian community, approximately 1 million strong, is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is considered the premier community among expatriate communities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in a statement from press.

These groups actively organize programs to promote cultural exchange and community well-being, thereby strengthening people-to-people ties between nations. (ANI)

