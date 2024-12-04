Keir Starmer faces pressure to 'set the record straight' and apologize to MPs after wrongly suggesting Boris Johnson had a criminal conviction

Keir Starmer was pressured to apologize to MPs last night after falsely suggesting Boris Johnson had a criminal conviction.

The Prime Minister was urged to set the record straight after he insulted Mr Johnson while trying to defend his own judgment in appointing Louise Haigh to the Cabinet, even though he knew she had been convicted of fraud.

During angry exchanges in the House of Commons, Kemi Badenoch said the public deserved an explanation as to why he knowingly appointed a convicted fraudster as transport secretary. What was he thinking?

The Conservative leader added: The country needs convinced politicians, not convinced politicians.

In a calculated mockery of Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, Sir Keir replied: I would gently remind him that two of his predecessors had been convicted of breaking Covid rules.

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak were controversially handed 50 fixed penalties for attending a so-called birthday party at Downing Street during lockdown. But fixed penalty notices are not considered in law to be convictions.

Mr Johnson said last night that the Prime Minister had misled the Commons, which constitutes an offense of resignation, and urged him to withdraw his remarks.

The Prime Minister clearly misled the House and should set the record straight today, he said.

Former Solicitor General Sir Michael Ellis echoed the call and said that as a former Director of Public Prosecutions, Sir Keir should have been well aware of the difference between a fixed penalty notice and a criminal conviction.

Sir Michael told the Mail: A former DPP should really know that fixed penalty notices do not constitute criminal convictions.

As a result, he has just suggested that millions of people who received parking tickets have now received criminal convictions, which is completely absurd.

The facts are wrong and he should correct the facts.

After the Commons clashes, a spokesperson for Ms Badenoch said it was important to stress that fixed penalty notices do not constitute criminal convictions.

But a Labor source indicated the Prime Minister would not back down, saying: If the Tories want to argue about the extent of their criminality in Downing Street, that's fine with us.

An image released by the Cabinet Office showing then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson (right) at a gathering in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street on his birthday, which was released with the publication of the Sue's Gray report on Downing Street parties in Whitehall during the corona virus lockdown

The fact is that two of the Opposition Leader's predecessors were found guilty of breaking the law by partying in Downing Street while telling everyone to follow the rules.

Ms Haigh resigned last week after details of a fraud conviction were revealed. Downing Street did not dispute her claim that she spoke to Sir Keir about the offence, which involved falsely reporting the loss of a work phone, four years earlier.

Sir Keir refused to say why he had appointed her to the Cabinet, but said she was right to resign when more information came to her attention.

He refused to say what other information had emerged or what he knew about her conviction and accused Ms Badenoch of being obsessed with Westminster matters.

The Tory leader responded: The truth is he appointed someone convicted of fraud to the Cabinet, and the first thing she did was pay hundreds of millions of pounds in pay rises to his friends unions. Was this not a fraud on the British people?