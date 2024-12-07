Donald Trump says Pete Hegseth 'doesn't have a drinking problem'





Despite evidence of past alcoholism and inappropriate and reckless behavior involving Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump says his nominee for secretary of defense “does not have a drinking problem.”

“I've talked to people who know him very well,” Trump said in newly released excerpts from an interview with Meet the Press scheduled to air Sunday. “A lot of senators are calling me and saying he's fantastic,” Trump added, as this week's Beltway whisper campaign leaves the former Fox & Friends Weekend co-host five or six votes short Senate votes needed to be confirmed for the Pentagon's top job.

The teetotal former and future POTUS made the remarks in newly released excerpts from an interview with Meet the Press set to air Dec. 8. Filmed Friday at Trump Towers in Manhattan, the comments came as Hegseth returned to Capitol Hill. week-long meeting with GOP senators in hopes of salvaging his nomination and securing confirmation.

Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, speaks to reporters after meeting with lawmakers at the Capitol on Thursday. Getty Images

In articles from the New Yorker and others, as well as sources from Fox News and the candidate's own mother, Hegseth's excessive drinking, alleged sexual assault, more mistreatment of women and abilities limited leadership skills have been brought to light.

Earlier this week, after a scathing email from Hegseth's mother regarding his conduct was made public, she took to the FNC to defend her son and say he had changed. This teeth-grinding meeting may have done more harm than good to the candidate.

Trump's comments on NBC News' flagship Sunday morning show follow the boost he gave Hegseth on social media earlier in the day after days of silence and rumors that the governor of Waiting in the wings to replace Hegseth as candidate was Florida's Ron DeSantis.

“It looks like Pete's OK now,” an unusually measured Trump told MTP's Kristen Welker in excerpts from the interview. “I mean, people were a little worried. He’s a young man, with a tremendous track record actually.

In his first interview on the Big 4 Network since the election and after his appearance at Fox Nation's Patriot Awards on Thursday, Trump added of Hegseth: “He went to Princeton and went to Harvard.” He was a good student in both areas. But he loves the military and I think people are starting to understand that, which is why we're going to work on his nomination with many others.

Asked by Welker if he really believed Hegseth could get the votes needed and if he still had confidence in the candidate, Trump responded, “Yes, I definitely do.” »

“He’s a very smart guy. I know him through Fox, but I've known him for a long time. And he's basically a soldier. Every time I talk to him, he only wants to talk about the army. He's a soldier.

For his first appearance on the world stage since his defeat against Vice President Kamala Harris on November 5, Trump will travel to France this weekend for the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral after the destructive fire of 2019. Current First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, will also be in attendance. will be there, as will Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a battalion of world leaders and host Emmanuel Macron.

Quickly withdrawing from the scene even with more than a month left in his mandate, Joe Biden will not be present.

The Meet The Press interview with Trump will air in full on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

