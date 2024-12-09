Trump says he communicated with Xi after election





Donald Trump said he had an exchange with him in recent days, the first clear indication of direct contact between the two men since the former US president's re-election in November. In an interview with NBC's Meet the Press, which aired over the weekend and was recorded Friday, Trump said we had communication as recently as last week, without specifying when it took place or what was discussed. They last met in person in June 2019 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan. “I had an agreement with President Xi, who I got along very well with,” Trump said, referring to previous discussions about limiting the flow of fentanyl to the United States. Trump's remarks clearly show that high-level contacts have resumed between Beijing and the Trump camp. The exchange with Xi follows outreach to the leaders of Washington's major trading partners, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, both of whom spoke with Trump last month following his public threats of imposing tariffs in retaliation for illegal immigration and trafficking of drugs like fentanyl. The world's two largest economies are bracing for another standoff after Trump promised during the campaign to implement levies of 60% on goods imported from China, a level that would decimate trade between them. The president-elect has appointed a number of prominent China hawks to key administration positions. Last week, Trump nominated former senator David Perdue to serve as U.S. ambassador to China. BT in your inbox Start and end each day with the latest news and analysis delivered straight to your inbox. Beijing is also exacerbating trade tensions by banning the export of several materials with high-tech and military applications. Asked Monday about communication between the two leaders at a regular news conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning evaded the question, saying only that China's foreign policy towards the United States was consistent and clear. We would like to work with the United States according to the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation, she said. Relations between the United States and China have stabilized over the past year, with progress made in reducing the flow of fentanyl. Even so, Trump last month accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments and threatened retaliation for what he said was China's failure to prevent the flow of fentanyl into the United States. After Trump's election victory, Xi sent him a congratulatory message and expressed a desire to maintain healthy and lasting relations. The same month, Xi outlined China's four red lines in a meeting with President Joe Biden at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Lima, a message widely seen as aimed at Trump. The United States must avoid any steps to undermine the Communist Party's grip on power, push the nation toward democracy, contain its economic rise or encourage Taiwan's independence, Xi warned. Relations between Xi and Trump began warmly during the former US president's first term. But it suffered from the trade war and the pandemic, when Trump called Covid-19 a Chinese virus. Trump has made no secret of his admiration for Xi. He controls 1.4 billion people with an iron fist, Trump told comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan in an interview before his election. I mean, he's a brilliant guy, whether you like it or not. BLOOMBERG

