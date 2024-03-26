Womens Tennis welcomes DePaul on Wednesday and travels to New Mexico State and UTEP on Friday and Saturday





MURFREESBORO, Tenn. Middle Tennessee women's tennis welcomes UAB to the Outdoor Tennis Facility on Wednesday, March 27 at 4:00 PM CT. Two days later, the Blue Raiders will head to New Mexico State to take on the Aggies on Friday, March 29 at 2:30 PM CT. The next day, MTSU travels to UTEP to play the Miners on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. CT. For the match on Wednesday, admission is free and parking is available in Greenland Lot A. The Blue Raiders fell to the UAB Blazers in their last game. As a team, MTSU has 42 singles victories so far this season. Freshmen Lena Peyer leads the team in singles wins with nine. Sana Garakani And Eloise Swarbrick are not far behind with eight each. In doubles, the Blue Raiders have 16 doubles wins this season, Garakani, Lilly-Sophie Schmidt and Swabrick led the team with six doubles victories. Game 17: Middle Tennessee (8-8, 1-1 CUSA) vs. DePaul (12-6, 0-0 Big East) – Wednesday, March 27 at 4:00 PM CT

– Outdoor tennis facility

-Murfreesboro, Tenn. All-time vs. DePaul – Wednesday's matchup will be only the second meeting between the two programs. MTSU won the first meeting of 2022 4-3. Looking for the blue demons – DePaul is 10-6 on the season. In the last game, the Blue Demons defeated Creighton 4-3.

– The Blue Demons return five players from last season. DePaul brought one freshman and two transfers to this year's roster. Game 18: Middle Tennessee (8-8, 1-1 CUSA) vs. New Mexico State (3-8, 0-1 CUSA) – Friday, March 29 at 2:30 PM CT

-Las Cruces, NM All time vs. the state of New Mexico – Friday's matchup will be only the third meeting between the two programs. The series is tied at 1-1. Scouting the Aggies – New Mexico State is 3-10 this season. The Aggies fell 3-4 to Montana State.

– NMSU returns five players from last season. New Mexico State brought in a freshman and a transfer to this year's roster. Game 19: Middle Tennessee (8-8, 1-1 CUSA) vs. UTEP (3-11, 0-2 CUSA) – Saturday, March 30 at 11am CT

– El Paso, Texas Anytime vs. UTEP – Saturday's game is only the third meeting between the two programs. MTSU leads the series 2-0. Exploring the miners – UTEP is 3-11 on the season. In the last game, the Miners dropped the game 3-4 to Sam Houston.

– The Miners return five players from last season. UTEP brought in three freshmen and a transfer to this year's roster. FOLLOW THE BLUE RAIDERS Be sure to follow@MT_WomensTennison Twitter,@mt_womenstennison Instagram, andBlue Raider women's tennison Facebook for news and updates on all things Blue Raider women's tennis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goblueraiders.com/news/2024/3/26/womens-tennis-womens-tennis-welcomes-depaul-on-wednesday-travels-to-new-mexico-state-and-utep-on-friday-and-saturday.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos