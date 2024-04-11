Women's tennis has 40 streak in NESCAC





Despite last week's snowfall, the 2024 track and field season is in full swing, and the Middlebury women's tennis team is here to prove it. The Panthers are the best in the competition and currently have a record of 40 and a #2 ranking in the NESCAC. The team recently defeated Connecticut College and crushed the Camels with an impressive 9-0 victory, marking its second consecutive NESCAC victory. Last month, the Panthers recorded three wins after facing Tufts University, Bates College and Williams College. Although they easily defeated Tufts and Bates with scores of 72 and 90 respectively, their 54 win against Williams was no small feat. Taka Bertrand, the team's head coach, attributed the victory to a strong collective effort in both singles and doubles. It was a cumulative effort because the doubles were tight over the two matches, and then we split the singles. So it could have gone either way, but I thought the team stayed strong, Bertrand said. It was fun because I didn't know where the points would come from, and that's a great feeling. While the team has certainly dominated other New England competitors, their success extends beyond the East Coast. Over spring break, the Panthers traveled to California and competed in five matches within seven days, securing victories against California Lutheran University (81) and California Institute of Technology (72). Their games against Emory University (36), Pomona-Pitzer Colleges (36) and Claremont-Mudd-Scripps Colleges (18), while losses, provided the team with key insights that helped shape the rest of their season. I think the spring break trip really helped us. We had five very tough games in California, and it showed us what we needed to work on, Bertrand reflected. I am very pleased with the way the team has trained since their return. The team's hard work has paid off, giving them more wins and boosting their confidence. Amy Delman 24, one of the team captains, reflected on the group's increased momentum and believes this drive will lead the Panthers to their first-ever conference title. Unfortunately, we didn't win the conference title last year. But I think we're in a much better place this year, Delman said. We felt a lot more confident this year and were just really hungry to get that first-ever conference title. While players are certainly eager to claim a championship title, Delman also attributed the team's drive to the supportive environment and united front among all members. “We are friends rather than teammates,” Delman said. We all love spending time together, both on and off the pitch, and I think this translates well onto the pitch. Whether they take the courts in Middlebury or Pasadena, California, the women's tennis team has made their presence known this season. Their drive, well-earned confidence and supportive team environment make their high ranking no surprise. This group of Panthers is one to watch as they close out their regular season and compete for a NESCAC championship title later this month.

