Expect Michigan State Football to throw more ball. But to whom?

EAST LANSING Alante Brown's first year with Michigan State football fulfilled a longtime dream, even if it didn't turn out the way he hoped.

Starting with the first action of the Spartans season in his green and white debut.

Brown saw the opening kickoff of the season against Central Michigan sail to Tyrell Henry. As Henry left, Brown collided with Chippewas Thomas Pannunzio and immediately collapsed on the grass of Spartan Stadium.

He left the field on a board, controversially returned to the field for one play later in that game, and then missed most of the next two weeks after going through concussion protocol.

That could have been my last play. … Football is a dangerous sport, Brown recalled Thursday. Thank goodness God allowed me to get back up after that blow. That's what comes with the game.

It's a lesson the fifth-year senior wants to convey to the rest of MSU's wide receivers heading into the upcoming season. Something he learned firsthand, something returning position coach Courtney Hawkins is leaning on to get the most out of his wideouts in head coach Jonathan Smith's new offense.

MAKING PROGRESS:What MSU coaches saw during the scrimmage, and what it all means

Every day we come there to compete. That's his character. He installed that in all of our guys in our room, Brown said of Hawkins, himself a former MSU and NFL receiver. We just try to carry that chip on our shoulder because you never know when our last game is. He harps on that every day.

I love this sport. If you really love this sport, you will go to the next level to do what this sport requires you to do. It won't really affect me, I would say, to continue with the ball and do what I'm doing because I know what I'm capable of.

Brown, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound Chicago native, never got on track after being eliminated from the first game. He finished his first season after transferring from Nebraska with just three catches for 27 yards, but Smith and new offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren believe Brown can be one of the veterans MSU can rely on in their first season and at making changes to an offense that was struggling. last fall.

We've shuffled the guys around a bit, especially at receiver, Lindgren said Thursday, as the Spartans prepared for their second spring game on Saturday. They've played inside, they've played outside, trying to get a feel for what they can do there, rotating through groups. …We get an idea of ​​some playmakers.

MSU's returning receiving corps is relatively inexperienced, aside from fifth-year senior Montorie Foster, who led the Spartans with 43 catches for 576 yards with three touchdowns last season. Tre Mosley graduated and both Henry and Christian Fitzpatrick transferred. That opens up opportunities for Brown, junior Jaron Glover (14 catches, 261) and sophomore Antonio Gates Jr. (five catches, 82 yards, TD), as well as freshmen Aziah Johnson and Jaelen Smith and true freshman Nick Marsh to take a step forward. and find themselves in the tough scheme of Smith and Lindgren that they bring from the state of Oregon.

He certainly brings a different regime. Different concepts, especially with the offensive schemes and things like that, Foster said of Smith last month. It's certainly fun. …It's starting to get pretty simple. The concepts all make sense now, so it's easier to just go out there and just have fun and just make plays.

BIG BULLIES:MSU's approach to running games is completely different: 'Move people'

The Beavers ranked 51st in the nation last season with 242.2 passing yards per game and 45th in total offense with 409.2 yards. Smith and Lindgren also brought along sophomore Aidan Chiles, who is expected to bring experience and expertise to their system to an MSU offense that was shuffled by three quarterbacks a year ago and ranked 96th in passing (199.8 yards) and 125th in total offense (289.3). ).

They create excitement, especially when you get to see the system, said Brown, who originally committed to MSU and Mark Dantonio in 2018 before transferring to Nebraska in 2020 after a year in prep school. You can hear this coming in: they're throwing the ball a lot or they're a throw-first team. But when you see the system, you actually see what they do for the boys and what they are good at. It definitely brings joy and excitement to what you can bring to the game.

With so many young talents behind them, both Foster and Brown are eager to provide a vocal presence this season and serve as a building block for Smith's future MSU teams after they graduate.

We need some leaders on this team, Brown said. We have Montorie, we have two of the older guys in the room before me. So just lead by example and try to share my knowledge with the team and bring a good culture, showing what my character is. And just keep playing ball and having fun.

Contact Chris Solari:[email protected]. follow him@chrissolari.

Subscribe to the “Spartan Speak” podcast for new episodes every weekApple podcasts,Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. And check out all our podcasts and daily voting briefing atfreep.com/podcasts.