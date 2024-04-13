Strongsville teacher and ex-football coach charged in connection with West Geauga student under 13





GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) – An ex-Strongsville High School Football coach and current teacher was indicted on sex charges stemming from his alleged former relationship with a Geauga County student under 13 years old. Louis Cirino, 40, faces one count of sexual assault and one count of gross sexual imposition, both with specifications alleging Cirino is a sexually violent predator. He was arrested on Friday. Although most of the indictment was sealed, the section released to 19 News says the relationship took place from December 21, 2009 to December 20, 2010 in Geauga County. The indictment also describes sexual conduct that occurred when the defendant was a teacher, administrator, coach, or other person of authority employed or serving at a school… 19 News has learned that Cirino was employed by West Geauga Local Schools at the time of the alleged relationship. According to the complaint, the victim was under the age of 13. Strongsville City Schools announced Friday afternoon that Cirino has been placed on unpaid administrative leave moving forward. They also released this statement: Dear Strongsville Families: In December, I informed you that a member of our staff at Strongsville High School had been placed on paid administrative leave as a result of allegations of an inappropriate relationship involving a student while the staff member was employed by another school district. This morning the staff member, Louis Cirino, was arrested on charges of sexual assault and gross sexual imposition. As a result of this arrest, Mr. Cirino has been placed on unpaid administrative leave. Since December and in the future, Mr. Cirino has not been allowed to be on school grounds or have contact with Strongsville students. We approach every claim of misconduct with the utmost seriousness and conduct extensive investigations into each matter. Although the allegations of Mr. Cirino's involvement in an improper relationship only involved a former student in his former employment district, the Strongsville City School District, in accordance with board policy, initiated an internal investigation. The internal investigation did not reveal any evidence that Mr. Cirino engaged in inappropriate behavior toward any Strongsville student. Our district will continue to cooperate with local and state law enforcement agencies as this case progresses. Maintaining the well-being and safety of our students is the Strongsville City School District's top priority. If you are ever concerned about the well-being of students, please note that all students, families and community members have access to the anonymous Stay Safe. Speak up! tipline at 1-866-listen2me (1-866-547-8362) or via the online submission form at this link: Student Safety Reporting. Cirino was placed on leave on Dec. 8, 2023, in connection with a former student who came forward about an alleged relationship with him, according to his Strongsville City Schools personnel file. 19 News contacted West Geauga Local Schools, where Cirino worked at the time of the relationship, and they released this statement: The Cleveland media broke the news that a Cleveland teacher, Mr. Louis Cirino, was recently indicted for sexual conduct with minor victims in 2004-2005 and 2009-2010. Mr. Cirino was employed by the West Geauga Local School District from 2006 to 2017, when he resigned to accept a position in another school district. During his time at West Geauga, Mr. Cirino was a high school and high school football teacher and coach. Although the school district cooperated with law enforcement during the investigation, the district has very little information about the 2009-2010 charges or the discoveries that led to Mr. Cirino's indictment. Mr. Cirino was not employed by the school district in 2004-2005. Cirino was also fired as football coach at Strongsville High School in December, with the superintendent noting the district wanted to go in a different direction. Cirino supporters believed the decision was a result of the football team's stealing from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in November 2023. Cirino had a disciplinary meeting about the theft on December 1, 2023, according to his personnel file. At the time, Strongsville City Schools released this statement: The decision not to bring Coach Cirino back next season was not made solely based on what happened this season, but on the cumulative impact of areas under his purview that did not meet the set standards. Due to the importance of a change in our head football coach, it was a recommendation I made that was supported by the Board of Education. I understand that this decision may be unsettling to many in our football program. Yet, it is this decision that we believe is in the best interest of our football program in the long term. 19 News also reached out to Chester Township police for more information but did not receive a response. 19 News also requested the personnel file for Cirino from Geauga Local Schools, but has not received a response. Copyright 2024 WOIO. All rights reserved.

