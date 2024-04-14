Matt Davis, DU Pioneers defeated Boston College for 10th NCAA title

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Denver Pioneers are officially the kings of college hockey.

The Pioneers came to Minnesota to claim their NCAA-record 10th national championship, traveling all over Massachusetts to do so.

Matt Davis made 35 saves Saturday at the

Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz each scored in the second period to put the Pios on course for their 10th title, one more than Michigan now and alone at the top of the sport. Wright and Lorenz make up two-thirds of DU's third line, but are also part of why the Pioneers' offensive depth has been a catalyst for this club all season.

We will forever be together as champions,” DU head coach David Carle told his players during the post-game locker room celebration. We have the (expletive) belt. No one can argue anymore. We are the best program in college hockey.

Wright scored from the bottom of the left circle 9:42 into the second period. His shot hit Boston College goalie Jacob Fowler, jumped into the air and bounced over the goal line for Wright's 15th goal of the season.

Lorenz created a two-goal lead after a brilliant play by first-year sensation Zeev Buium. The Pios defender made his way into the offensive zone, pulled two BC players towards him and then delivered a backhanded, no-look pass to Lorenz in the left circle. Lorenz fired a shot over Fowler's shoulder on the short side with 4:48 left in the period.

It was Lorenz's 16th goal of the season and point No. 50 for Buium. The defenseman on Friday became the first DU freshman to earn All-America honors since 2017, continuing to show why he is a potential top-10 selection in the 2024 NHL draft with his performances on both ends of the ice against the powerful Eagles.

“I think it was the prep work,” Lorenz said of the defensive performance. “We have the best coach in college hockey. He prepares us throughout the weeks and also in pre-scout. He has been a tremendous help to me and our team throughout our careers. We are incredibly blessed to have him.”

Davis has been a revelation during this postseason run, and the punctuation mark was his big steal of 2023 first-round pick Ryan Leonard in the third period when Boston College was in charge. The puck came to Leonard near the top of the crease with much of the net open, but Davis dove to his right and grabbed a piece of the puck with his right arm.

There were eight postseason games. Davis went 8-0 and allowed 10 goals, including just three in four NCAA games.

“I shared so many special moments with the boys after the (final) buzzer sounded,” Davis said. “I will cherish it forever.”

The Pioneers haven't been a particularly strong defensive team for most of this season, but DU stifled four straight NCAA teams, including two of the top four offenses in the country during this Frozen Four.

Denver won each of its three NCAA games before that by a 2-1 margin to reach the finals. It took two overtimes to beat UMass and one to eliminate Boston University. Tristan Broz scored the winning goal in both matches. There was also a one-goal win against Cornell.

Teamwork, that's what it was, said King, who was injured in the semifinal win and spent Friday in a walking boot but played against the Eagles. We're coming to Denver to play a team game. We showed that this weekend. That's what wins games. I couldn't be more proud of the boys.

Boston College and Boston University came to the Twin Cities as the top two teams in the country. Davis and the Pioneers sent them back to Boston empty-handed.

The Pios won twice in Springfield, Mass., and twice here in St. Paul, completing a tour of America's two hockey-crazy regions. Eight Pios won their second NCAA championship in three seasons. Nineteen of them came to DU with a simple premise: help this program become number 10.

“Being from Colorado, I came here to win a national championship. It means the world to me,” said sophomore Aiden Thompson, a Fort Collins native who played for both the Colorado Thunderbirds and Rocky Mountain Roughriders youth programs. “I'm not just a player. I'm a fan of the program. I grew up watching this team.

“To play for Denver after growing up here is something special. Troy Terry is a kid from Colorado. We grew up watching him. It is so special to follow in his footsteps and win a national championship like him.”

Job done. Inheritances secured. The Pios stand alone on the NCAA hockey mountain.