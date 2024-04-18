The Sun Belt Conference tournament begins Friday for men's tennis against Southern Miss





Old Dominion (17-7, 7-1 Sun Belt) vs. Southern Miss (7-10, 3-5)

Competition information Friday, 2 p.m

Place Rome, Ga.

Tournament Central – here NORFOLK, Va. The 56th-ranked Old Dominion men's tennis team begins play in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament on Friday afternoon with a 2 p.m. start against Southern Miss at the Rome Tennis Center. All matches from the tournament will be streamed on ESPN+ and live statistics will be available. Links can be found on the main tournament page by clicking here. ODU (17-7, 7-1) clinched a share of the Sun Belt Regular Season title by defeating James Madison 4-0 on Saturday in a TowneBank Royal Rivalry match in Harrisonburg. The Monarchs are the second seed in the event ahead of Georgia Southern, which defeated ODU 4-3 in Georgia on March 24. “Tournament time is always different and special. It's never easy to beat someone twice in the same year, especially with the round robin conference format. Southern Miss will bring their 'A' game and we have to be ready” , said ODU Head Coach Dominik Müller . LAST MEETING ODU defeated Southern Miss 4-0 on March 30 as they took the doubles point with wins over the top two spots. Jakob Cadonau And Connor van Schalkwijk won 6-2 at number 1, while Codie van Schalkwyk and Cosme Rolland de Ravel won 6-4 at No. 2 to win the doubles. For singles, Aryan Saleh Rolland de Ravel and Connor van Schalkwijk won to earn the team victory. ABOUT ODU Six Monarchs took home All-Sun Belt Conference honors, announced Tuesday afternoon. Connor van Schalkwijk won Freshman of the Year and was a First Team selection in singles and doubles. Codie van Schalkwyk was a First Team Doubles selection, while Cadonau and Rolland de Ravel were also First Team Doubles winners. Rolland de Ravel was also a first-team pick in singles Yanis Moundir was a choice for the second team singles. Connor van Schalkwijk finished the spring 17-4 in singles to lead the Monarchs, while Moundir was 16-2, Rolland de Ravel 13-6 and Saleh 10-8. In doubles Moundir and Maxime Mareschal-Hay are 11-6 mainly at number 3, while Rolland de Ravel and Codie van Schalkwyk are 11-0 at No. 2. ABOUT SOUTHERN MISS The Golden Eagles enter the tournament having lost their last five games, finishing the regular season 7-10 overall and 3-5 in league play. That streak started with their match at ODU on March 24. Olimjon Nabiev leads them in singles wins this spring with an 8-7 record, mostly at No. 3, while Henry Lamchinniah is 7-6, mostly at No. 4. In doubles, Lamchinniah and Dakotah Bobo are at No. 1 with 5-5. to lead Southern Miss. NEXT ONE A win on Friday puts ODU in the semifinals against the winner of Georgia State and Troy on Saturday at 2 p.m.

