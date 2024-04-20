Missouri Football Recruiting: Mizzou Football graduates 2025 four-star defensive tackle Jason Dowell





The 2025 recruiting class for the Mizzou Football program has begun and Eli Drinkwitz and staff have begun the process of bringing in back-to-back four-star recruits. Joining QB Matt Zollers is defensive tackle Jason Dowell from across the Mississippi River in Belleville, Illinois. Dowell's commitment coincidentally comes the day after Memorial Stadium renderings and could give the Class of 2025 a big boost. Missouri was able to win the recruiting battle over Indiana, Illinois and Kansas. Ranking Rivals Dowell as the 10th best player in the state of Illinois and the 24th best defensive tackle in the country for 2025. In his junior season at Althoff Catholic High School, Dowell was named a First-Team All-Metro Selection producing 11 sacks and 56 tackles. Player in the spotlight Wednesday! We highlight juniors Jason Dowell, Dierre Hill Jr. and Charleston Coldon. Jason and Dierre were named First Team All-Metro Selections and Charleston was named Third Team All-Metro Selection. Go Crusaders!#stackyourbrick pic.twitter.com/uQwzqKThQm Althoff Catholic Football (@AlthoffFootball) January 3, 2024 This seems like an underrated feat for Eli Drinkwitz and the staff as the 2025 class begins. The most underrated state when it comes to great football players is Illinois. Over 50 in the NFL. One of those underrated players is Jason Dowell 63 290 DL belleville Althoff Catholic. Strong, fast, agile, good hands, passionate and non-stop motor. Runs a 4.9. Dominator. pic.twitter.com/nG6oN9rFx5 Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) November 30, 2023 There's more to come in the coming days about Jason Dowell's efforts here on Rock M Nation. Welcome to Mizzou, Jason! MIZ! Residence: Belleville, Illinois Secondary school: Althoff Catholic Position: Defensive tackle Ht/wt: 63, 275 pounds Rivals ranking: Four stars, 5.8 247Composite rankings: Three stars, 0.8842 Total announced offers: 17 Offers to note: Illinois, Indiana, Auburn, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State Congratulations to Junior – Jason Dowell for his commitment to the University of Missouri! Sky is the limit for you. Jason can't wait to see how you end the Crusader career and continue that legacy as Tiger! Proud of you! pic.twitter.com/zQhfflKBUW Althoff Catholic Football (@AlthoffFootball) April 19, 2024 Mizzou 2025 Commitment List Pos Recruit name residence Date of commitment Rivals rate Rivals rank On3 rate On3 rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Weight Pos Recruit name residence Date of commitment Rivals rate Rivals rank On3 rate On3 rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Weight QB Matt Zollers Royersford, PA 4/4/2024 4 stars 5.8 4 stars 0.9411 4 stars 0.9597 6'3″ 200 5.8 0.9411 0.9597

