Three young Tigers entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Friday





Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff saw three more Tigers leave the program Friday morning, while the Bayou Bengals saw up to six NCAA Transfer Portal participants during the spring term. For Kelly and Co. the departure was expected, with LSU looking to both get under the 85-man scholarship count and add depth to the interior defensive line through the second portal window. Now the portal participants are moving on and the Tigers are under 85 men for the first time this season, with several moving pieces working behind the scenes. The Friday Portal participants: Ryan Yaites: Sophomore safety LSU safety Ryan Yaites has opted to enter the portal after one season in Baton Rouge, On3's Pete Nakos reported Friday morning. The former four-star recruit will have three years of eligibility remaining and is sure to become a coveted target on the free agency market. In Year 1 at LSU, Yaites appeared in all 13 games as a backup defensive back and also contributed on special teams while totaling 16 tackles and a pass breakup as a true freshman. Christian Braithwaite: Redshirt Freshman Linebacker Redshirt freshman linebacker Christian Braithwaite became the second player to enter the Transfer Portal market on Friday, following Yaites, a source told LSU Country. On3 first reported the news. The LSU linebacker room boasts an embarrassment of riches, headlined by Harold Perkins, Greg Penn III and the Weeks Bros. in Whit and West. For Braithwaite, he played in five games last season, including the bowl game, with three total tackles. The youngster had a big task ahead of him when he stepped onto the court after working with the third team during spring camp and his intentions were now clear to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The former Baylor company is now hitting the free agent market, looking to become an immediate impact player. Jeremiah Hughes: Sophomore cornerback LSU cornerback Jeremiah Hughes became the third Tiger to enter the Transfer Portal on Friday morning, following Yaites and Braithwaite, he announced on social media. Hughes played in 13 games during the 2023 season, making six total tackles. Once spring camp arrived, it became clear that Hughes' chances of seeing the field this fall would be limited with Ashton Stamps as the starter and the emergence of true freshman PJ Woodland. Along with Stamps and Woodland, Hughes was seemingly behind several other Tigers on the depth chart, including Javien Toviano, Jyaire Brown and JK Johnson, among others. Now the young person comes to the portal with the opportunity to find a home. LSU is now up six portal participants during the spring term: EDGE Jaxon Howard WR Khai Prean TE Connor Gilbreath DB Ryan Yaites LB Christian Braithwaite CB Jeremiah Hughes Other LSU news: LSU Football: Prized freshman wide receiver enters NCAA transfer portal Transfer Portal Primer: Where Does LSU Football Stand During the Second Window? The wide receiver big board: Who is LSU Football trying to extract land commitments from? Join the community: Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage of the LSU program.

