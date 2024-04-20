New record in the men's 5,000 meters and seven top-five finishes highlight the pair's Friday Invitationals





WINSTON-SALEM, NC & ATLANTA, Georgia. The App State men's and women's track and field teams split Friday for the Wake Forest and Georgia Tech Invitationals. The day's action was highlighted by a new school record in the men's 5,000 meters and 27 top-25 finishes. Action at the Georgia Tech Invitational continues Saturday with field events at 11 a.m. and track events at 1 p.m. Wake Forest Invitational Junior Garrett Bivens started the day by setting a new school record in the men's 5,000 meters, stopping the clock at 14:18.05 at the Wake Forest Invitational. Bivens finished fourth overall in the race. The previous record was 14:19.97, set in 2005 by Joe Halin. Senior Dwayne Lillie placed ninth (14:26.87), and graduate students Jonah Vogel And Oliver Wilson Cook finished 12th (14:29.04, PR) and 20th (14:38.91) respectively. In the 1,500 meters men, second year Ethan Lipham clocked a time of 3:47.24 and finished in 22nd place. Georgia Tech Invitational At the Georgia Tech Invitational, sophomore Ava Studney placed third with a distance of 3.80 m (12' 5.5″) in the women's pole vault. Graduate students Noëlle Meeker And Celia Agee in sixth and eleventh place respectively, with a distance of 3.65 meters (11' 11.75″). Senior Chris Wainscott won bronze in the men's shot put with a throw of 16.44 m (53' 5.75″), while fellow senior Nathan Charles placed fourth with a throw of 16.30 m (53' 5.75″). Sophomore Jeremiah Burch Jr. achieved a score of 12.88m (42' 3.25″) to finish 19th. Wainscott also finished seventh in the men's hammer throw earlier in the day with a throw of 56.90m (186' 8″). Junior Daianna Cooper rounded out the top five in the women's hammer throw of 53.26 m (174' 9″) and rounded out the top 15 in the women's shot put with a throw of 12.99 m (42' 7.5″) . Senior Megan Plummer achieved a distance of 11.92 m (39' 1.25″) and placed 22nd in the women's shot put. On the track, sophomores Harrison Robinson finished fifth in the men's 110 meter hurdles with a time of 14.34 as he graduated Alexia Mohling finished ninth in the women's 100 meter hurdles, stopping the clock at 14.11. Senior Taylor Smith took fifth place in the women's 100 meters with a time of 11.63 as a freshman Kendal Johnson clocked a time of 12.09 and took 24th place. First-year men's 100 meters Kenneth Crawford II stopped the clock at 10.72 and finished in 22nd place in the overall standings. With a time of 4:28.99 senior Jasmine Donohue came 11th in the women's 1,500 meters. Her time puts her at fifth on the App State all-time list. In the men's 5,000 meters seniors Ethan Kapper Placed 13th (14:45.00), juniors Chase Burrell placed 14th (14:46.75) and a sophomore Tucker singer Placed 23rd (14:59.62).Senior Claire Mason and junior Morgan Kornke placed 18th (11:34.25) and 20th (12:05.88) in the women's 3,000-meter Steeplechase. Freshmen Jared Hiatt recorded a jump of 6.72 m (22' 0.75″) and placed 21st in the men's long jump.

