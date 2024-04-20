Softball defeated by Baylor, 2-1, in Series Opener – UCF Athletics





Waco, TX – The UCF softball team got off to another strong start from Sarah Willis in the circle, but offensive struggles throughout the game plagued the team in its opening 2-1 loss to the Baylor Bears at Getterman Stadium Friday night. Willis overcame an uneven start in which Baylor struck for a run in the first inning thanks to a hit-by pitch in the leadoff and, later, a wild pitch that allowed the Bears to score. After the Bears' rushing score, the reigning Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Week retired the next eight consecutive Baylor hitters she faced, turning in perfect second and third innings. Taking advantage of the new momentum created by her starting pitcher, Chloe Evans produced the tying run in the top of the fourth inning. Despite falling behind in the 0-2 count, the right fielder hit her fifth home run of the season straight to center field to tie things at one run apiece. The long ball, Evans' second in her last three games after hitting a timely solo home run in the top of the fifth inning in the Knights' series finale in Houston on April 14, also pushed her team-leading RBI- total to 31. her 42 starts. No longer throwing from behind, Willis continued to roll through the fourth and fifth innings, scoring her second punchout in a scoreless fourth before fanning her third by facing three of four batters in the fifth. The Bears broke through again in the bottom of the sixth inning, when first baseman Shaylon Govan hit what would prove to be the game-winning home run to left center field. Despite the losing decision, Willis recorded her seventh start of at least six innings this spring, including her fourth with three or fewer hits allowed in at least six innings of work. NEXT ONE The Knights look to even the series against Baylor in game two of three games to be played Saturday, moved up to noon ET in anticipation of inclement weather. The game will be streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. FOLLOW THE KNIGHTS Follow UCF Softball on X (@UCF_Softball), Instagram (@UCF.Softball) and Facebook (/UCFSoftball). DOWNLOAD THE APP Never miss UCF Knights news from your favorite teams by downloading the free UCF Knights app directly to your iOS or Android devices. The app provides personalized information for men's and women's teams, scores, schedules, loyalty programs and the latest news. Click here to download the app now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ucfknights.com/news/2024/04/19/softball-edged-by-baylor-2-1-in-series-opener The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos