



Next game: at Sienna 23-04-2024 | 2:00 April 23 (Tue) / 2:00 PM bee Sienna History HAMDEN, CONN. Niagara completed its three-game sweep of the Quinnipiac Bobcats with a 9-4 road win on Sunday. The Purple Eagles improve to 19-17 overall and 10-5 in MAAC play this season. How it happened Niagara jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning after a Bobcat error came home Lindsay Mayo And Brianna Delaney However, Quinnipiac responded in the second half with a three-run inning, including two on a double up center by Purple Eagle starter Maddie Hickingbottom . Niagara tied the game in the second when Mayo hit a double to left center to bring it home Selah Moyer . The Purple & White then scored four runs in the third, including two on a two-RBI double off the bat of Maggie Kelllner, giving Niagara a 7-3 lead over the Bobcats. Sophia Marrero and Moyer also drove in runs in the frame. Niagara scored two insurance runs in the sixth with RBI singles from Marrero and Limbani. However, Hickingbottom would start in the bottom of the sixth inning for NU, Julia Thompson came into relief. Hickingbottom allowed a pair of two-base runners. Thompson walked the first batter she faced to load the bases, but bounced back to get the final out of the picture without allowing a run. The Bobcats scored one run off Thompson in the seventh, but the graduate right-hander would pull out the final one and secure Niagara's 10th MAAC win of the season. Niagara Notes Niagara is now 12-13 all-time against Quinnipiac.

Marrero and Limbani each scored two goals in the match.

Marrero scored two points, her fifth multi-RBI game of the season. The sophomore is second on the team with 23 RBI this season, including a team-best 17 in league play.

Delaney scored three times, in her fifth match this season she scored at least twice. The freshman is second on the team with 25 points scored.

Mayo recorded her team-leading 10th double of the season. Next one Niagara plays a three-game midweek series at Siena beginning Tuesday, April 23. Stay connected with Niagara Softball atX,InstagramAndFacebook. Follow Niagara Athletics all year roundX,Instagram,FacebookAndpurpleeagles.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://purpleeagles.com/news/2024/4/21/softball-niagara-wins-fourth-straight-sweeps-quinnipiac.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

