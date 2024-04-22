Michigan Panthers fall 19-9 to San Antonio Brahmas

The Michigan Panthers lost their starting quarterback, but they couldn't get anything going on offense regardless of who was under center.

As a result, the Panthers lost 19-9 to the San Antonio Brahmas at the Alamodome on Saturday night, falling to 2-2 in the inaugural UFL season.

EJ Perry left the game in the third quarter with an apparent hamstring injury after successfully putting together a field goal. Danny Etling replaced him and completed 11 of 15 passes for 105 yards, but the comeback ended after he fumbled late while trying to escape pressure after a late touchdown against Marcus Simms.

San Antonio closed out the game after building a commanding 16-3 lead in the first half. The Brahmas' defensive line set the tone by living in the Panthers' backfield as quarterback Quinten Dormady started hot, finishing 23 of 37 for 269 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers' offensive line couldn't slow down the pass rush, giving up six sacks and committing three holding penalties. The pass protection issues, combined with the early deficit, hamstrung a Michigan offense that came into the game firing on all cylinders.

The Panthers fell to 2-2 in the United Football League, while San Antonio moved to 3-1.

Pressure bounces Perry, handcuffs Panthers foul

Perry suffered the leg injury on a play that often happened during the loss.

He came up lame after stepping out of a pocket in a tackle and clutching his hamstring. Perry was sacked five times and had to escape a handful of other attempts as the Brahmas' defensive line dominated the Panthers.

San Antonio jumped out to an early 10-0 lead with a touchdown on the opening drive and a field goal on a quick stop on the Panthers' first drive.

The best chance for a touchdown came in the second quarter, after head coach Mike Nolan successfully called a fake punt that resulted in a 24-yard gain in San Antonio territory, but a sack ended the drive. Michigan reached the red zone with two first-down runs, but Perry was crushed by Tim Ward on a sack and fumble to the Brahmas. Kai Nacua intercepted a pass on the next possession, but Michigan's offense again couldn't get that close.

The next drive ended with a third down sack, setting up a second San Antonio touchdown drive that went up 16-0 a minute before halftime. Jake Bates got Michigan on the board with a 49-yard punt after Perry made a quick drive just before the break.

But the second half was the same in terms of attack.

Michigan went three-and-out on their first two possessions with Perry in the game, getting hurt on a sack, a holding and the final push that knocked the quarterback out of the play. He completed seven of 13 passes for 77 yards and had a team-high 49 rushing yards, all on scrambling to avoid sacks.

Etling had the offense moving better, but could only score points when the game was out of reach. His first drive ended with an incomplete pass after being flushed from the pocket, then he fumbled with 7:49 left after trying to pick up a first down while escaping a sack.

Etling found Marcus Simms for a 41-yard touchdown down the left sideline on his third drive to make it 19-9 San Antonio with 3:25 left. Michigan went for a two-point conversion, but Etling was sacked. Michigan picked up the onside conversion, which is a successful fourth-and-12 conversion in the UFL, to get the ball back, but Etling was sacked again on third down, causing an insurmountable fourth-and-20 conversion arose that they could not convert.

The Brahmas finished with six sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception on a late charge from Etling in the final moments. The Panthers ran for 111 yards on 17 attempts, but the deficit made them lean on the pass and San Antonio's pass rush blew that effort.

San Antonio sets the tone in the first half

The Brahmas scored 16 of their 19 points in the first half after the Panthers' defense shut down the offense in the second half.

San Antonio got the ball first and scored on a quick eight-play drive to go up 7-0 on a John Lovett touchdown run. Michigan opened with a punt and the Brahmas added a field goal on a 43-yard pass from Dormady to Jontre Kirklin.

The Brahmas executed the two-minute drill to perfection at the end of the first half, with Dormady completing three passes for first downs and then finding Marquez Stevenson in the flat for a four-yard touchdown to go up 16-0 to rise.

The Brahmas only scored the field goal on a short field thanks to Etling's fumble, but the defensive effort made up for it. San Antonio racked up 220 of the team's 305 yards in the first half, while Dormady entered the break with 200 yards.