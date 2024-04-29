Baseball gets a big win over Owls in the series finale





Next game: Morehead State University 04-30-2024 | 3:00 PM April 30 (Tue) / 3 p.m Morehead State University LOUISVILLE, Ky. In perhaps its most complete performance of the season, the Bellarmine University baseball team posted a 10-4 victory over Kennesaw State on Sunday in Atlantic Sun Conference action at Knights Field. In addition to great pitching that resulted in the second-fewest runs allowed of the season, a high-powered offense that yielded 15 hits and solid glovework that yielded just one harmless error, Bellarmine (7-36, 6-15 ASUN) showed admirable resilience after thorough analysis. taking one on the chin against Kennesaw State (24-18, 14-7) on Saturday. The silver lining of Nolan Pender Because he didn't have to be beckoned from the bullpen in the first two games of either KSU win, he was available to start Sunday's series finale. The senior right-hander set the tone in the win by giving up one run in 5.0 innings pitched, the last 4.0 of which were scoreless before he left. Pender, who earned the win, struck out four in the Knights' longest outing of the season. Senior right-hander Ross Goldschlag recorded his first save in a Bellarmine uniform after pitching the final 3.0 innings, including a scoreless eighth and ninth. Senior left-hander Steven Thom bridged Pender and Goldschlag with a solid inning of relief. The trio limited the Owls to seven hits. Six of Bellarmine's 15 hits went for extra bases. This also included the second baseman by Brady Morse first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first that put the Knights ahead for good. Bellarmine led 4-1 in the second at junior catcher Matt Flaherty's RBI single and senior midfielder I want Aubel's sacrificial fly. The Knights increased their lead to 5-1 in the third off junior design hitter Jacob Rowolds RBI single. Bellarmine scored two runs in the sixth to go up 7-2 off the junior first baseman Casey Sorgs RBI triple and Morse's RBI single. After KSU answered with two runs, the Knights responded with three in the seventh off junior right fielder Jake Agarwals RBI double and RBI singles from Flaherty and Sorg. Six players had multi-hit games for Bellarmine, led by Agarwal's 3-for-3 performance, including a pair of double plays. Sophomore shortstop Lucas Schalen also clubbed a few two-baggers. Aubel, Sorg, Morse and Flaherty each scored two goals. Morse had three RBIs and Aubel stole a pair of bases. Bellarmine will host Morehead State on Tuesday at 3:00 PM (ET). For more Bellarmine athletics coverage, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).

