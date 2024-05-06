Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra triumphs over world number 2 Wang Manyu in 'greatest achievement of singles career' to date

It's a glorious day for Indian table tennis as Manika Batra pulled off a stunner to defeat world number 2 Wang Manyu of China to advance to the round of 16 of the Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah on Monday.

Batra took on China's Wang and defeated the world number 2 3-1 in matches of 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in just 37 minutes to seal the deal.

Today was the biggest achievement of my singles career. I worked hard during my training with my coach, Aman Balgu, along with my practice partner and trainers and my hard work has paid off, said an elated Batra after her win.

I am very happy because it was not just a day of hard work, because it takes days, months and years of hard work to achieve such results. I want to thank everyone who was there for me, encouraged me and supported me.

I fought for every ball in the game and I will keep that fighting spirit high in the next match and upcoming tournaments.

Batra also started the tournament well, as on Saturday she expertly and expertly defeated Romania's Andreea Dragoman in three consecutive matches of 11-6, 13-11 and 11-8.

With her win, Batra will now face Germany's Nina Mittelham to try and book her place in the next quarter-finals.