Sports
Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra triumphs over world number 2 Wang Manyu in 'greatest achievement of singles career' to date
Manika Batra in action (Credit: X)
Batra took on China's Wang and defeated the world number 2 3-1 in matches of 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in just 37 minutes to seal the deal.
It's a glorious day for Indian table tennis as Manika Batra pulled off a stunner to defeat world number 2 Wang Manyu of China to advance to the round of 16 of the Saudi Smash 2024 in Jeddah on Monday.
Batra took on China's Wang and defeated the world number 2 3-1 in matches of 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10 in just 37 minutes to seal the deal.
Today was the biggest achievement of my singles career. I worked hard during my training with my coach, Aman Balgu, along with my practice partner and trainers and my hard work has paid off, said an elated Batra after her win.
Stay up to date with the latest news fromIPL 2024including top candidates for theIPL 2024 ORANGE CAPAndIPL 2024 PURPLE CAP. Discover the fullIPL 2024 SCHEDULE,IPL 2024 POINTS TABLEand players with theMOST SIX,THE MOST FOURAndMOST FIFTYin IPL 2024
I am very happy because it was not just a day of hard work, because it takes days, months and years of hard work to achieve such results. I want to thank everyone who was there for me, encouraged me and supported me.
I fought for every ball in the game and I will keep that fighting spirit high in the next match and upcoming tournaments.
Batra also started the tournament well, as on Saturday she expertly and expertly defeated Romania's Andreea Dragoman in three consecutive matches of 11-6, 13-11 and 11-8.
With her win, Batra will now face Germany's Nina Mittelham to try and book her place in the next quarter-finals.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/sports/saudi-smash-2024-manika-batra-triumphs-over-world-no-2-wang-manyu-in-biggest-achievement-of-singles-career-so-far-8880174.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jon Stewart will miss Monday's daily show and return Thursday
- Saudi Smash 2024: Manika Batra triumphs over world number 2 Wang Manyu in 'greatest achievement of singles career' to date
- City of Dothan breaks ground on Wiregrass Innovation Center
- The Israeli army has told 100,000 people to leave the Rafah parts of Gaza BBC News
- UK weather: Met Office warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms | uk weather
- Hollywood only supports “four” female directors
- Jeff Bezos' Fiancee Lauren Schez Wears a Sheer Corset Dress at a Pre-Met Gala Party
- Justice Department claims in antitrust lawsuit that Google has 90% share of search market
- The Prime Minister must “change course urgently”.
- A 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near the Charlotte Airport
- Judge threatens Trump with prison for violations of trial silence order
- PM Modi in Jharkhand ED raids: Modi recovers stolen money