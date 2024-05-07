Two women's hockey fans got engaged on the ice in the cutest way





As PWHL Boston clinched its spot in the playoffs, two fans captured the hearts of viewers with a surprising on-ice proposal. The out of stock The game at the University of Massachusetts Tsongas Center was briefly paused Saturday evening to give fans a chance to shoot on goal from center ice. When it was one couple's turn, the two women took the opportunity to surprise the audience and each other. As a woman took her shot, her friend pulled out a box and dropped to one knee. The woman who took the photo didn't see her at first as she celebrated her goal, but as soon as she looked back she dropped her stick in surprise. She then got down on one knee and took out a ring herself to propose with. Shocked, the first woman to propose covered her mouth and nodded, and the two embraced in a tender kiss. A PWHL official then skated over to present the couple with a bouquet of flowers as they exchanged rings as the crowd roared. “They both said yes,” PWHL Boston wrote alongside a video of the heartwarming moment on Instagram. “Congratulations Gaby and Nicole on your engagement!” Comments celebrating the engagement poured in, including one from our tennis legend Billie Jean King, who told the couple: “Congratulations!” The Providence Bruins, minor league team of the NHL Boston Bruins, also congratulated the two. PWHL Boston clinched the playoff spot in Saturday's game after a 4-3 victory over PWHL Montral, where defenseman Kaleigh Fratkin scored the winning goal with just 1:20 left in the third period. The team now advances to its first-ever Walter Cup championship in the competition's inaugural season. PWHL Boston also held its first Pride Night during their April 18 game against PWHL Toronto, which featured forward Jamie Lee Rattray. She said The hockey news after the team's 2-1 win, that team support makes fans feel welcome. It was really cool to see all the rainbow signs and all the images here tonight, Rattray said. It just shows that we've been able to create this safe space for everyone in hockey. I hope we can continue to do that for everyone, not just on Pride Nights.

