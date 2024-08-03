Michigan football 2024 practice news: camp stories, depth chart predictions by top Wolverines experts

The Big Ten has largely gone through either Ohio State or Michigan in recent history, but Big Ten expansion brings new challenges in 2024. West Coast powers USC, Oregon, Washington and UCLA will join the conference, making the competition even tougher for a program that should already have the best shot as the reigning national champions. New coach Sherrone Moore opened Michigan football camp on Wednesday and has his work cut out for him as the Wolverines move into the post-Jim Harbaugh era. The Wolverines are in the market for a new quarterback, a new top receiver and a slew of pieces in the trenches on the 2024 Michigan football roster.

Top Michigan Wolverines practice stories

If experience is the most important factor, former Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle could have a slight edge in the quarterback battle. Tuttle transferred from Indiana following the 2022 season after playing in 15 games for the Hoosiers, completing 104 of 182 pass attempts for 901 yards and five touchdowns. He was solid as McCarthy’s replacement last season, completing 15 of 17 passes.

Another headline in Michigan football news is the offensive style Moore will implement. When Moore replaced the suspended Harbaugh in late 2023, Michigan relied heavily on his ground game. Michigan may not be dominant on the offensive line this season, however, and Moore will have time to implement his own wrinkles.

With a stout defense and a running game that led the way most seasons, the Wolverines never finished in the Big Ten’s top three in passing under Harbaugh. It’s unlikely Moore will completely overhaul the program’s philosophy, but fans will be eager to see if Michigan shows it more often in 2024 and beyond. Find out more about Sherrone Moore's new attack on The Michigan Insider.

