Michigan football 2024 practice news: camp stories, depth chart predictions by top Wolverines experts
The Big Ten has largely gone through either Ohio State or Michigan in recent history, but Big Ten expansion brings new challenges in 2024. West Coast powers USC, Oregon, Washington and UCLA will join the conference, making the competition even tougher for a program that should already have the best shot as the reigning national champions. New coach Sherrone Moore opened Michigan football camp on Wednesday and has his work cut out for him as the Wolverines move into the post-Jim Harbaugh era. The Wolverines are in the market for a new quarterback, a new top receiver and a slew of pieces in the trenches on the 2024 Michigan football roster.
Who will lead the Michigan football depth chart in 2024? If you want to see the latest news from Michigan football camp, make sure to See what the proven team of insiders say at The Michigan Insider, the 247Sports outlet covering Michigan.
The Michigan Insider team provides on-the-ground updates on every development in camp, including insights from Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, Zach Shaw and Alejandro Zuniga. The unparalleled insider team has the latest news on Michigan workouts and the inside scoop on everything happening in the Michigan football program. Additionally, The Michigan Insider offers recruiting news and community message boards where fans can connect and get even more insider information.
The Michigan Insider team will be covering every workout, soVisit The Michigan Insider now to see the latest news. And right now, The Michigan Insider is offering 60% off the first year* of an annual membership, so start today.
Top Michigan Wolverines practice stories
If experience is the most important factor, former Indiana transfer Jack Tuttle could have a slight edge in the quarterback battle. Tuttle transferred from Indiana following the 2022 season after playing in 15 games for the Hoosiers, completing 104 of 182 pass attempts for 901 yards and five touchdowns. He was solid as McCarthy’s replacement last season, completing 15 of 17 passes.
He'll be pushed, however, by a less experienced quarterback with a ton of athletic upside in Alex Orji. The rising junior saw action in both of the Wolverines' College Football Playoff games last year, but was used exclusively as a runner. How he throws the ball in camp could go a long way in determining who gets the first snaps against Fresno State on Aug. 31.Get more updates on the Michigan QB on The Michigan Insider.
Another headline in Michigan football news is the offensive style Moore will implement. When Moore replaced the suspended Harbaugh in late 2023, Michigan relied heavily on his ground game. Michigan may not be dominant on the offensive line this season, however, and Moore will have time to implement his own wrinkles.
With a stout defense and a running game that led the way most seasons, the Wolverines never finished in the Big Ten’s top three in passing under Harbaugh. It’s unlikely Moore will completely overhaul the program’s philosophy, but fans will be eager to see if Michigan shows it more often in 2024 and beyond. Find out more about Sherrone Moore's new attack on The Michigan Insider.
How do you get insider insights into Michigan football training?
The Michigan Insider staff will be at every Michigan practice. They will be reporting regularly on Michigan football breakout players, Michigan football recruiting and Michigan depth chart projections, so be sure to check back receive every update now.
Who is dominating Michigan football practices and what does the 2024 Michigan football depth chart look like? Visit The Michigan Insider to find out Check out the latest Michigan football news, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the WolverinesAnd invent.
