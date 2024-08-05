Countdown to Djokovic (SRB) vs Alcaraz (ESP) in the men's gold medal match





And here's what you can expect on day 10: The competition starts on day 10 in sports such asartistic swimming,track cycling,sport climbingAndwrestlingWhile thebadminton,basketball 3×3,canoe slalom,artistic gymnastics,to shootAndtriathlon programs are coming to an end. Total 20medal eventsare scheduled for August 5, including themen's pole vault final(7:00 p.m.) in athletics, whereWorld Duplantiswill not only try to defend his Olympic title, but also set a new world record. The first urban sport to award medalsAgreementthere will be basketball 3X3 (finals from 9pm), while medals will be awarded for the first time in the newkayak crossevents (4:55 p.m.) Speaking of new events, theMen's Boulder & Lead combined(10:00 am) andwomen speed(1:00 p.m.) The sport climbing teams both start, split from the combined event in Tokyo, where all three climbing disciplines were held at once. Meanwhile, themen's footballThe tournament reaches the semi-finals, with Marseille and Lyon hosting the four teams attempting to secure a medal. These are the best picks of the day: Athletics (track and field) – World record watch for Mondo Is it a foregone conclusion that Duplantis will win the men's pole vault? After all, in 2024 only two men have reached a height of 6 meters or higher: the Swede and the AmericanChris Nilsen. But they are not in the same league. No one. Because Duplantis' world record is 6.24m, the world record he set in the Xiamen Diamond League. Nilsen's best this year is 6.00m flat, with the PhilippinesEJ Obienathird on the annual list with 5.97 million. Last year, only four men managed 6 meters or better. Duplantis ran 6.23 meters, the previous world record, and the closest was KC Lightfoot, who failed to qualify for the U.S. Trials in Paris, with 6.07 meters. So it looks like the real battle will be between Duplantis and the bar; between Duplantis and gravity. Can the Louisiana-born Swede get to 6.25 in Paris? Surfing – New Champions Are Crowned After the surf competition was postponed several times due to bad surf conditions, we can finally count on a good day in Teahupo'o for the semi-finals and the final. There will be six new medal winners in both the men's and women's events, as no Tokyo 2020 podium finishers reached the semi-finals. Medal Events Artistic gymnastics

11:4512:25:M bridge final;12:3813:18:W balance beam final;13:3314:08:M horizontal bar final;14:2315:03:W floor exercise final Athletics (track and field)

7:00 PM:M pole vault final;20:30:W discus throw final;21:15:W 5000m final;21:47:W 800m final Badminton

10:5511:55: W singles gold medal match; 14:3016:40:M singles medal matches Basketball 3X3

21:0022:35:W medal matches;21:3023:05:M medal games Canoe slalom

16:5517:00:W kayak cross final;17:0017:05:M kayak cross final cycling track)

19:5320:03:W team sprint final To shoot

09:3010:30:M 25m rapid fire pistol final;15:0016:15:Mixed Team Skeet Medal Competitions Surf

21:2422:30 Paris time (09:2410:30 Tahiti time):M medal competitions;22:3623:42 Paris time (10:3611:42 Tahiti time): W-medal matches Triathlon

08:0009:40:Mixed relay

Depending on the water quality The full day programme can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024/live-updates/5aa93cb6-76c8-4d69-9d6e-5dd0abc82356 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos