Jelena Djokovic brings quiet luxury style to the Paris 2024 Olympics Tennis

Jelena Djokovic brought her version of breezy, effortless, quiet luxury to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Sunday. Djokovic was in the stands at Roland-Garros Stadium to watch her husband, Novak Djokovic of Serbia, win the gold medal after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

For the sporting event, Jelena Djokovic opted for a white cotton tank top with cream-colored high-waisted pants. The wide-leg pants featured a few pleats at the waist. The mother of two kept the look fairly casual and added a pair of white sneakers.

Jelena Djokovic attends the men's tennis final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on the ninth day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Roland-Garros Stadium on August 4 in Paris. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

As for her jewelry and other accessories, Djokovic added a pair of earrings with small white stones. She wore a dainty necklace and stacked bracelets. Djokovic also carried a white top-handle bag. She finished the look with a pair of striking black sunglasses.

Inside the stadium, Novak's wife showed her pride for their homeland, holding a small Serbian flag with their son Stefan and waving it in the air during the highly contested match.

Jelena Djokovic attends the men's tennis final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on the ninth day of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland-Garros Stadium on August 4, 2024 in Paris. Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic, who already holds a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, defeated Alcaraz in two tie-break sets. The victory marks Djokovic's first career Olympic gold medal. Alcaraz won the silver medal and Lorenzo Musetti of Italy won the bronze.

Jelena Djokovic is known for her courtside style. At Wimbledon last July, she wore iterations of suits looks and clothing that would be considered less casual. At the French Open, however, Djokovic wore her own version of double denim dressing, demonstrating her versatility.

Gold medalist Novak Djokovic of Team Serbia (C), silver medalist Carlos Alcaraz of Team Spain (L) and bronze medalist Lorenzo Musetti of Team Italy (R) pose on the podium during the medal ceremony in the men's tennis singles after the gold medal match in the men's tennis singles on day 9 of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros on August 4, 2024 in Paris. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The quiet luxury trend has been popular among several celebrities and public figures lately. Meghan Markle recently showed off her continued preference for the style during her appearance on CBS News' “Sunday Morning” on Sunday. For such a monumental occasion as her husband's first Olympic gold medal, wearing a look that was comfortable, yet spoke to her own approach to fashion, was the ideal choice for Jelena Djokovic.