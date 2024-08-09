Howard promoted to 2024-25 Contracted Umpires Panel





NSW continues to lead the nation in umpiring and match officiating, with eight members of the 2024-25 Contracted Umpires Panel proudly representing the state, Cricket Australia announced earlier this week.

A new three-year MoU between Cricket Australia and the Umpire Leadership Group (ULG) will see an 18-member Cricket Australia Contracted Umpires Panel (CACUP) replace the National Umpire Panel (NUP) and the Supplementary Umpire Panel (SUP). NSW's Roberto Howard has been awarded his first contract and promoted to the newly formed panel, a reward for his hard work and consistent performances over the past few seasons. Howard's resume includes 210 NSW Premier Cricket matches, 34 WBBL matches, 5 WNCL matches and 8 Mens Second XI matches, as well as a number of finals and national championship appearances. In addition to Howard, NSW representatives include Gerard Abood, Greg Davidson, Simon Lightbody, Sharad Patel, Troy Penman, Claire Polosak and Ben Treloar. The new model, which rewards referees based on their ranking between 1-18, ensures that the best performing referees officiate more matches per season. Retainers are weighted based on past and expected future performance and includes bonuses for appointments to Domestic Finals, KFC BBL and Weber WBBL Finals. The Contracted Umpires Panel for the 2024-25 summer of cricket brings with it a wealth of playing and officiating experience and will oversee the majority of professional domestic competitions. Cricket continues to encourage the development of more female officials, with the appointment of Claire Polosak (NSW) and Eloise Sheridan (SA), two of the world’s best female umpires. Last season they became the first ever female umpires to officiate at Sheffield Shield level. One of Australia's most respected and longest serving umpires, Paul Wilson of New South Wales, announced his retirement from the Cricket Australia National Umpires Panel at the end of the last Australian season, joining Bruce Oxenford of Queensland who retired. Australians Rod Tucker and Paul Reiffel have retained their ICC refereeing contracts. Damien Mealey, Chairman of the Cricket Australia Umpire Selection Panel said: The quality of the panel is a recognition of the exceptional umpiring talent within Australian cricket. “The selection panel is delighted with the emergence of new referees in all states and territories. This has resulted in a number of first-class debuts, placing the match refereeing profession in a very strong position for the future. “I would like to congratulate Daryl Brigham and Roberto Howard in particular on their appointment to the Umpire Panel. They have earned this appointment after their strong performances over a number of seasons.” Shawn Craig, CA Contracted umpire and member of the Umpire Leadership Group said: We are delighted to confirm a new three-year agreement with Cricket Australia and are confident that this will lay the foundation for the future growth and development of umpiring in Australia. The agreement underlines the continued commitment of Cricket Australia and the Umpire Leadership Groups to the development and support of umpires within Australian cricket. 2024-25 CA Contracted Umpires Panel (listed alphabetically) Gerard Abood (NSW/Cricket NSW/Western Suburbs CC)

Daryl Brigham (VIC/Cricket Victoria/Strathmore CC)

Shawn Craig (VIC/Cricket Victoria/St Kilda CC)

Drew Crozier (SA/ACT Cricket)

Greg Davidson (NSW/Cricket NSW/Paramatta District CC)

Stephen Dionysius (QLD/Queensland Cricket/Northern Suburbs District CC)

Phil Gillespie (VIC/Cricket Victoria/Rowville CC)

Mike Graham-Smith (TAS/Cricket Tasmania/University of Tasmania CC)

Roberto Howard (NSW/Cricket New South Wales)

Donovan Koch (QLD/Queensland Cricket/Somerset West CC)

Simon Lightbody (NSW/ACT Cricket/Ashgrove CC)

Sam Nogajski (TAS/Cricket Tasmania/Clarence District CC)

Sharad Patel (NSW/Cricket New South Wales/Fairfield Liverpool CC)

Troy Penman (NSW/Cricket New South Wales/Panania East Hills RSL CC)

Claire Polosak (NSW/Goulbourn District Cricket Association)

Eloise Sheridan (SA/South Australian Cricket Association/Kensington CC)

David Taylor (QLD/Cricket New South Wales/Penrith CC)

Ben Treloar (NSW/Cricket New South Wales/Auburn District CC) 2023-24 CA International Panel Umpires (nominated by ICC as umpires for men's international matches) Shawn Craig (VIC/Cricket Victoria/St Kilda CC)

Phil Gillespie (VIC/Cricket Victoria/Rowville CC)

Donovan Koch (QLD/Queensland Cricket/Somerset West CC)

Sam Nogajski (TAS/Cricket Tasmania/Clarence District CC)

