College Football Week 0 Picks 2024 Against the Spread, Odds, Lines, Trends: Top Vegas Expert Reveals Picks





College football returns with its Week 0 schedule on Saturday, August 24, with the season kicking off with Florida State taking on Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland at 12:00 p.m. ET. The other FBS vs. FBS game sees SMU travel to Nevada at 8:00 p.m. ET. Two other FBS teams are in action, with New Mexico hosting Montana State at 4:00 p.m. ET and Hawaii hosting Delaware State in a midnight ET kickoff. The latest Week 0 college football odds list the Seminoles as 12.5-point favorites against the Yellow Jackets. SMU is -27.5, while Montana State (-8.5) and Hawaii (-37.5) are the favorites in their respective matchups. What are the best college football bets for Week 0? Before you lock in your college football predictions for Week 0 of the 2024 season, make sure to Check out legendary Vegas handicapper Bruce Marshall's college football betting guide. For years, the Vegas-based Marshall was synonymous with The Gold Sheet, the famed sports betting newsletter. With a background in play-by-play work and sports information during his college years, Marshall joined TGS in 1981 when he was hired by the legendary Mort Olshan and served as editor-in-chief for many years. Bruce is a frequent guest on numerous radio and television sports talk shows across the country. His extensive editorial work has been featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the New York Post and many other media outlets. He has won several handicapping titles and is also working on several book projects. Now, using his Tech Corner technique that evaluates all trends, Marshall has turned his attention to the latest college football opportunities for week 0 and evaluated each matchup.Click here to see each choice. Top College Football Predictions for Week 0 One of the top college football picks Marshall recommends for Week 0: SMU to cover the big spread on the road against Nevada in an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS Sports Network. He also predicts the Under 57 hits. The Mustangs are making their debut as an ACC member, and expectations are high for a team that went 11-3 in its final year in the AAC. Preston Stone returns at quarterback for SMU, but his backup, Kevin Jennings, was impressive when he came in after an injury late last season. That gives the Mustangs two capable quarterbacks for this game. Nevada, meanwhile, is coming off two-to-10 campaigns and is rebuilding under new head coach Jeff Choate. Marshall notes that Nevada has covered just three times in its last 12 home games, and SMU has gone under 50 in 10 of its last 15 games.See what other choices you can make here. How to Make College Football Predictions for Saturday, August 24 Marshall evaluated all the other games and discovered a significant 12-3 betting trend in the important game between FSU and Georgia Tech.Get betting analysis for every match at SportsLine. So which college football picks can you make with confidence, and what alarming trend should you know about in the biggest game of the week? Check out the latest college football odds below, and Visit SportsLine to see which teams to back, all from the legendary Vegas expert who has won multiple handicapping titlesand find out. College Football Odds for Saturday, August 24 Check out the full college football predictions, odds and Week 0 here Saturday August 24th Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (+12.5, 56.5) Montana State at New Mexico (+8.5, 53.5) SMU at Nevada (+25.5, 57) Delaware State vs. Hawaii (-37.5, 55.5)

